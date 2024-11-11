WiretoWire: Austin Eckroat earns second TOUR win of 2024

Bernhard Langer, 67, rewrote his own records at the PGA TOUR Champions’ season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, draining a 30-foot birdie on the 72nd hole at Phoenix Country Club for a one-stroke win over Steven Alker and Richard Green. It marked his 47th Champions Tour victory, now two clear of Hale Irwin for most all-time, and he extended his own mark as the oldest winner of a TOUR-sanctioned event. It was Langer’s day, but for the second time in three years, it was the season of Steven Alker. With a runner-up finish at the season finale, Alker cemented the season-long Charles Schwab Cup title on the strength of a win and 16 top-10 finishes in 22 starts, a staggering mark of consistency for the New Zealander who turned 50 without any status on PGA TOUR Champions but quickly assumed a dominant place on the 50-and-over circuit. Alker won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, his eighth Champions Tour title, and although it took until the season’s conclusion for his next piece of hardware, it was worth the wait. “It’s been a heck of a ride just to get here and win another one,” Alker said afterward. “Just competing with Bernhard and everybody out here on the Champions Tour, it's just made me a better player. I'm very grateful for that."