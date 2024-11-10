Winner's bag: Putter switch sparks Austin Eckroat to victory at World Wide Technology Championship

Eckroat carded 11 birdies and needed just 26 putts in the final round to hold off a jam-packed leaderboard. Despite three-putting the par-4 third hole at El Cardonal at Diamante, Eckroat ran off five consecutive one-putts to join Justin Lower at the top of the leaderboard at 20-under par. Eckroat took control draining three birdies in a row to start the inward nine and secured a comfortable walk down the 18th when he drained a birdie putt from close to 20 feet on the penultimate hole.