WiretoWire: Jhonattan Vegas victorious once again

In the lead entering the final round of the 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas was thirsting for a victory to end a nearly seven-year winless drought. The PGA TOUR veteran never stopped betting on himself and cashed in on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. Needing a circle on the scorecard on the par-5 18th to avoid a playoff, the 39-year-old Venezuelan found the green in two and proceeded to two-putt for birdie from just inside 100 feet to reach 17 under for the win. It was his first time entering the winner’s circle since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open and his fourth career win on TOUR. Max Greyserman tied the day’s low round with an 8-under 63 but came up a shot short at 16 under, with Matt Kuchar (71) and Maverick McNealy (70) T3 at 15 under. Vegas flew up the FedExCup Points List from No. 149 to No. 66, just inside the top-70 cutoff for the Playoffs with just one tournament left in the FedExCup Regular Season. While Vegas hadn’t recorded a top-10 finish on TOUR in more than two years, he’s been on the up as of late with finishes of T27 or better in each of his three starts entering the week. It all coalesced in Minnesota.