WiretoWire: Jhonattan Vegas victorious once again

In the lead entering the final round of the 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas was thirsting for a victory to end a nearly seven-year winless drought. The PGA TOUR veteran never stopped betting on himself and cashed in on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. Needing a circle on the scorecard on the par-5 18th to avoid a playoff, the 39-year-old Venezuelan found the green in two and proceeded to two-putt for birdie from just inside 100 feet to reach 17 under for the win. It was his first time entering the winner’s circle since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open and his fourth career win on TOUR. Max Greyserman tied the day’s low round with an 8-under 63 but came up a shot short at 16 under, with Matt Kuchar (71) and Maverick McNealy (70) T3 at 15 under. Vegas flew up the FedExCup Points List from No. 149 to No. 66, just inside the top-70 cutoff for the Playoffs with just one tournament left in the FedExCup Regular Season. While Vegas hadn’t recorded a top-10 finish on TOUR in more than two years, he’s been on the up as of late with finishes of T27 or better in each of his three starts entering the week. It all coalesced in Minnesota.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway and golf is set to take the world stage this week for the third time in the last century. The men’s golf competition begins Thursday, featuring 60 of the world’s top players from all five continents ready to tee it up at Le Golf National in pursuit of gold. Team USA leads the field with four participants in Paris, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2020 gold-medal winner Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry star for Team Ireland, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick donning the colors for Team Great Britain. Other notables include Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Republic of Korea).
“That’s the beauty of golf; that’s the beauty of the PGA TOUR. Any week can change your life forever, so just thankful the win came this week.” – Jhonattan Vegas after his win at the 3M Open
2,555 – Days between Jhonattan Vegas’ win this week at the 3M Open and his last win at the 2017 RBC Canadian Open.
6 – A sensational six-hole stretch played in 6-under par Sunday at Carnoustie Golf Links earned K.J. Choi his first senior major at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.
25 –Thomas Rosenmueller totaled 25-under 259 to win the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, tying the fourth-lowest 72-hole score on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.
2 –Barend Botha birdied the final two holes to win the Commissionaires Ottawa Open on PGA TOUR Americas.
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.