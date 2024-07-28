Jhonattan Vegas’ long road back to winner’s circle at 3M Open

Vegas was determined to get back to this moment, but it was far from guaranteed. He missed nearly all of the 2022-23 season with elbow and shoulder injuries. Doctors told him he would never heal fully after a piece of bone in his elbow broke off and lodged into his elbow joint. Surgeons removed the bone and Vegas began to play again, but shoulder issues arose shortly after. Complications from the elbow injury had caused inflammation to travel up his arm and into the shoulder. He underwent another surgery in May of 2023 to address the issue, but the takeaway was the same: the injuries would linger and Vegas needed to learn to live with pain. There would be good days, like Saturday’s 63, when the body felt great and the golf swing was in perfect harmony. There would also be days like Sunday. Vegas felt discomfort in his right shoulder from the first hole to the final putt.