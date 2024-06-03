WiretoWire: Robert MacIntyre magnificent in Canada
From Oban to Ontario. It was a crazy 24 hours for Robert MacIntyre’s dad, Dougie, after he received a call from the Scottish golf star the Saturday prior, asking if he wanted to caddie for his son at the RBC Canadian Open. Robert MacIntyre was between caddies and needed a fill-in. After coming so close to his first TOUR victory at last summer’s Genesis Scottish Open, his country’s open (Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to clip him by one), MacIntyre just needed a slice of home to get him over the line in another national open. A week on from that emergency call and the duo would climb the hill at the 18th hole at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, in Hamilton, Ontario, with a one-shot lead. Needing a par at the last after his playing partner Ben Griffin failed to hole his birdie try from off the green and force a playoff, MacIntyre two-putted from 10 feet and clenched both fists to the air as his father rushed in to celebrate the family victory. “He's going to get a nice paycheck out of it, and my mom and dad will be mortgage-free now,” MacIntyre joked after his win. “Life's looking a little bit better on that side of things, but he just wants me to do well because I'm his son, and there's no angles to it, there's nothing. It's just shear fight for me. I mean, I fight for him as well.” The win in Canada means MacIntyre is exempt into the final two Signature Events and he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. But arguably the greatest part is the memories made between father and son.
Welcome to Jack's Place
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, a Signature Event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in central Ohio. The Memorial, hosted by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, is one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-running events at the same venue, having debuted at Muirfield Village in 1976. Viktor Hovland headlines the star-studded field as he looks to defend his title coming off the strength of a third-place finish at the PGA Championship in his most recent start. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action, along with the finalized Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 for the second to last Signature Event of the 2024 season.
“Unbelievable, I’m a grass cutter, not a caddie. Honestly, it’s unbelievable. I got phoned last Saturday night, he [Robert MacIntyre] phoned me. I’m sitting on the couch at home, eight o’clock Saturday night, and I’m like ‘Can I leave my job here?’. I wasn’t too busy at work. By eight o’clock the next morning, I’m on a flight out here and … Wow.” – Dougie MacIntyre on caddying for his son’s first victory on the PGA TOUR
30 – In his 30th start on the Korn Ferry Tour, Kaito Onishi earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH.
4 – Ernie Els earned his fourth PGA TOUR Champions title at the Principal Charity Classic.
2 - Yuka Saso won the U.S. Women's Open Championship for the second time at Lancaster Country Club. Saso was one of two players to finish under par.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4,351
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|2,689
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|1,930
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|1,906
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|1,661
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|1,571
|7
|Byeong Hun An
|1,540
|8
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,349
|10
|Shane Lowry
|1,302
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.