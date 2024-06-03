WiretoWire: Robert MacIntyre magnificent in Canada

From Oban to Ontario. It was a crazy 24 hours for Robert MacIntyre’s dad, Dougie, after he received a call from the Scottish golf star the Saturday prior, asking if he wanted to caddie for his son at the RBC Canadian Open. Robert MacIntyre was between caddies and needed a fill-in. After coming so close to his first TOUR victory at last summer’s Genesis Scottish Open, his country’s open (Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to clip him by one), MacIntyre just needed a slice of home to get him over the line in another national open. A week on from that emergency call and the duo would climb the hill at the 18th hole at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, in Hamilton, Ontario, with a one-shot lead. Needing a par at the last after his playing partner Ben Griffin failed to hole his birdie try from off the green and force a playoff, MacIntyre two-putted from 10 feet and clenched both fists to the air as his father rushed in to celebrate the family victory. “He's going to get a nice paycheck out of it, and my mom and dad will be mortgage-free now,” MacIntyre joked after his win. “Life's looking a little bit better on that side of things, but he just wants me to do well because I'm his son, and there's no angles to it, there's nothing. It's just shear fight for me. I mean, I fight for him as well.” The win in Canada means MacIntyre is exempt into the final two Signature Events and he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. But arguably the greatest part is the memories made between father and son.