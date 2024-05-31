PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in central Ohio. The tournament, hosted by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, debuted at Muirfield Village in 1976 and is one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-running events at the same venue.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup

    Viktor Hovland
    Xander Schauffele
    Wyndham Clark
    Rory McIlroy
    Patrick Cantlay
    Collin Morikawa
    Scottie Scheffler
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Sam Burns
    Max Homa
    Keegan Bradley
    Adam Schenk
    Russell Henley
    Sepp Straka
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Tony Finau
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Brian Harman
    Sungjae Im
    Nick Taylor
    Corey Conners
    Jordan Spieth
    Jason Day
    Emiliano Grillo
    Taylor Moore
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Denny McCarthy
    Justin Rose
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Lee Hodges
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Mackenzie Hughes

    Aon Next 10 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open)

    The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Ludvig Åberg
    Shane Lowry
    Matthieu Pavon
    Justin Thomas
    Stephan Jaeger
    Thomas Detry
    Will Zalatoris
    Akshay Bhatia
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Jake Knapp

    Aon Swing 5 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open)

    The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Davis Riley
    Chris Gotterup
    Davis Thompson
    McClure Meissner
    Pierceson Coody

    Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events

    Nick Dunlap
    Austin Eckroat
    Peter Malnati
    Taylor Pendrith

    Sponsor exemptions
    Matt Kuchar
    Brandt Snedeker
    Billy Horschel

    PGA TOUR
