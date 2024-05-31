Inside the Field: Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in central Ohio. The tournament, hosted by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, debuted at Muirfield Village in 1976 and is one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-running events at the same venue.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
Max Homa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
Sepp Straka
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Brian Harman
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open)
The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open.
Ludvig Åberg
Shane Lowry
Matthieu Pavon
Justin Thomas
Stephan Jaeger
Thomas Detry
Will Zalatoris
Akshay Bhatia
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jake Knapp
Aon Swing 5 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open)
The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open.
Davis Riley
Chris Gotterup
Davis Thompson
McClure Meissner
Pierceson Coody
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Peter Malnati
Taylor Pendrith
Sponsor exemptions
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horschel