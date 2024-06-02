Ben Griffin qualifies for the Memorial Tournament with closing 65 at RBC Canadian Open

As he met the media shortly after signing his card early Sunday evening, Griffin’s mind was still racing. He is scheduled to compete at Monday’s 36-hole U.S. Open Final Qualifying event at Cherry Hill Club in southern Ontario, roughly an hour’s drive from Hamilton Golf & Country Club. The top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 10 will also qualify for the U.S. Open; Griffin was projected to move to No. 70 with his runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open, now within striking distance of moving inside the top 60 at the Memorial, but not a sure thing. The North Carolina native has ample childhood memories at Pinehurst with his dad, and he intends to cement a tee time in two weeks at Pinehurst No. 2 via “Golf’s Longest Day.”