WiretoWire: Taylor Pendrith paves way to victory in Texas
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Patience is a virtue for Canada’s Taylor Pendrith. The Kent State alum spent eight seasons as a pro, including four years on PGA TOUR Canada and three years on the Korn Ferry Tour, before earning his first PGA TOUR card in 2021. He never won on the Korn Ferry Tour. It was worth the wait. Pendrith won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a birdie on the 72nd hole at TPC Craig Ranch, finishing at 23-under 261 for a one-stroke win over Ben Kohles. Pendrith, 32, trailed by a stroke heading to the par-5 18th Sunday but hit the green in two shots and two-putted for birdie from 41 feet, as Kohles shockingly made Sunday’s only bogey at No. 18, laying the sod over an eagle chip shot and failing to convert a 5-footer for par. It was a tough finish for Kohles, also seeking his first TOUR title, but that didn’t discredit Pendrith’s achievement. The Toronto-area native, long regarded as one of the game’s premier drivers, had struggled off the tee in recent times – largely due to a shoulder injury that he has battled for roughly 18 months – but has seen marked recent improvements in his putting and mental game. He accrues 500 FedExCup points for his win, moving to No. 34 on the season-long standings, and improves his case to play for the International Team at this fall’s Presidents Cup – in Canada, no less. “It's been something that I've been working towards my whole career,” Pendrith said afterward, “and to finally get it done feels unbelievable.”
Quail is calling
The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the sixth Signature Event of the season. Wyndham Clark is looking to become the first player to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy returns to action after winning in his TOUR team debut with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago. McIlroy is a three-time winner at the Wells Fargo Championship, including his first PGA TOUR win in 2010, and will be the top-ranked player in the field as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is not in the field. Jordan Spieth, coming off of a missed cut at THE CJ CUP, is making just his third start at the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013, missing the cut here last season. Spieth was 5-0-0 at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in September 2022 and the top points-getter for the American side. Justin Thomas is slated to return to Quail Hollow where he won the 2017 PGA Championship. Seven past champions are in the field. The winner receives a share of the $20 million purse and 700 FedExCup points.
TOUR turns back to the palmetto state
The PGA TOUR heads back to South Carolina for the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship, 300 FedExCup points are up for grabs. The field is headlined by four-time TOUR winner Daniel Berger and South Carolina native Kevin Kisner. Other notable names include TOUR winners Matt Wallace, Joel Dahmen, Nico Echavarria and J.J. Spaun. Blades Brown, 16 years old, will be playing on sponsor exemption following a week that saw 16-year-old Kris Kim make the cut at THE CJ CUP. Wesley Bryan will be in the field following his runner-up finish at the TOUR’s most recent Additional Event, the Corales Puntacana Championship. Wesley Bryan will be joined by his brother, George Bryan IV, who received a sponsor exemption.
"Of course feeling the nerves on the back nine, but that's why we play. Keep reminding myself this is what I want to do and why I want to be here." — Ben Kohles after a heartbreaking runner-up at THE CJ CUP
36 – Scott Dunlap, the Insperity Invitational’s 36-hole leader – all 36 holes were played on Saturday – was declared the official champion early on Sunday when bad weather affecting the greater Houston area wiped out the scheduled third round.
16 – Sixteen-year-old Kris Kim became the youngest player since 2015 to make a PGA TOUR cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
15 – Fifteen players qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,915
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,892
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|1,539
|4
|Sahith Theegala
|1,518
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,325
|7
|Chris Kirk
|1,198
|8
|Byeong Hun An
|1,175
|9
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,139
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|1062
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.