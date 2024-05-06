WiretoWire: Taylor Pendrith paves way to victory in Texas

Patience is a virtue for Canada’s Taylor Pendrith. The Kent State alum spent eight seasons as a pro, including four years on PGA TOUR Canada and three years on the Korn Ferry Tour, before earning his first PGA TOUR card in 2021. He never won on the Korn Ferry Tour. It was worth the wait. Pendrith won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a birdie on the 72nd hole at TPC Craig Ranch, finishing at 23-under 261 for a one-stroke win over Ben Kohles. Pendrith, 32, trailed by a stroke heading to the par-5 18th Sunday but hit the green in two shots and two-putted for birdie from 41 feet, as Kohles shockingly made Sunday’s only bogey at No. 18, laying the sod over an eagle chip shot and failing to convert a 5-footer for par. It was a tough finish for Kohles, also seeking his first TOUR title, but that didn’t discredit Pendrith’s achievement. The Toronto-area native, long regarded as one of the game’s premier drivers, had struggled off the tee in recent times – largely due to a shoulder injury that he has battled for roughly 18 months – but has seen marked recent improvements in his putting and mental game. He accrues 500 FedExCup points for his win, moving to No. 34 on the season-long standings, and improves his case to play for the International Team at this fall’s Presidents Cup – in Canada, no less. “It's been something that I've been working towards my whole career,” Pendrith said afterward, “and to finally get it done feels unbelievable.”