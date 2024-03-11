WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler dominates at Bay Hill

Has Scottie Scheffler solved his putting woes? It could be a scary proposition for his TOUR peers if so. Scheffler cruised to a five-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard , carding 15-under 273 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Scheffler began the final round in a share of the lead with Shane Lowry, but the world No. 1 pulled away with a closing 6-under 66. Scheffler led the Bay Hill field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee and was second in Greens in Regulation. Those metrics were expected. The difference came on the greens, as he ranked No. 5 in the field in SG: Putting (he entered the week at 144th in putting). Hence a runaway victory, one that bodes well as Scheffler returns to TPC Sawgrass for this week’s PLAYERS Championship, where he’ll look to defend his title. “If you’re trying to play perfect golf, it doesn’t really work,” Scheffler said after winning at Bay Hill for his seventh TOUR title. In the process, he played pretty close to perfect golf, earning 700 FedExCup points and moving atop the season-long standings.