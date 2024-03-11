WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler dominates at Bay Hill
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Has Scottie Scheffler solved his putting woes? It could be a scary proposition for his TOUR peers if so. Scheffler cruised to a five-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, carding 15-under 273 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Scheffler began the final round in a share of the lead with Shane Lowry, but the world No. 1 pulled away with a closing 6-under 66. Scheffler led the Bay Hill field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee and was second in Greens in Regulation. Those metrics were expected. The difference came on the greens, as he ranked No. 5 in the field in SG: Putting (he entered the week at 144th in putting). Hence a runaway victory, one that bodes well as Scheffler returns to TPC Sawgrass for this week’s PLAYERS Championship, where he’ll look to defend his title. “If you’re trying to play perfect golf, it doesn’t really work,” Scheffler said after winning at Bay Hill for his seventh TOUR title. In the process, he played pretty close to perfect golf, earning 700 FedExCup points and moving atop the season-long standings.
Brice Garnett changed his career with a victory at the Puerto Rico Open, outlasting Erik Barnes with a birdie on the fourth playoff hole at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Both players finished regulation at 19-under 269, requiring overtime to settle things. Garnett, 40, began the season with limited TOUR status as a past champion, and his first three Korn Ferry Tour starts featured two missed cuts and a T51. Now he’s exempt on TOUR through 2026, and he’s headed to TPC Sawgrass as the last man in THE PLAYERS. “There were really a lot of unknowns this year,” Garnett said after earning 300 FedExCup points, moving to No. 51 on the season-long standings. Not anymore.
The 50th edition of THE PLAYERS
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship. TPC Sawgrass and its iconic island green welcome the defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 FedExCup Champion Viktor Hovland, who highlight a strong field at Pete Dye’s THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Other past champions, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler return. Current-year tournament winners, including The Genesis champion Hideki Matsuyama and AT&T Pebble Beach champion Wyndham Clark, are in the field. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and recently turned pro Nick Dunlap lead the new faces gunning for the coveted Goldman trophy. The winner will earn 750 FedExCup points.
Video of the week
THE PLAYERS Championship 50th Anniversary: It All Started in Georgia
Mic check
“I was so excited for the opportunity to compete out here again. I get three more years on this Tour, some events I get in. There was really a lot of unknowns this year." – Brice Garnett after returning to the winner’s circle for the first time in six years.
By the numbers
10 - Rory McIlroy became the first player in the ShotLink era to drive the 10th green at Bay Hill at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
4 - Brice Garnett holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open in his first tournament of the year, sending him to THE PLAYERS Championship.
7 - Taylor Dickson began Sunday with a seven-stroke deficit to Trey Winstead at the Astara Chile Classic but rallied with a 6-under 66 and defeated Winstead in a playoff for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,548
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,173
|3
|Matthieu Pavon
|987
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|958
|5
|Byeong Hun An
|948
|6
|Sahith Theegala
|886
|7
|Chris Kirk
|856
|8
|Jake Knapp
|785
|9
|Xander Schauffele
|763
|10
|Will Zalatoris
|761
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.