8H AGO

Points and Payouts: Scottie Scheffler earns $4 million, 700 FedExCup points at Arnold Palmer Invitational

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    No... It can’t be... A favorite has won on the PGA TOUR!

    It took 10 weeks but Scottie Scheffler finally ended the drought at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    And it wasn’t even close.

    At 15-under 273, Scheffler prevailed by five strokes over Wyndham Clark. The champion was just +650 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. He earned 700 FedExCup points and $4 million.

    It’s Scheffler’s second victory at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in three years, and yes, he turned his game around on the greens. In finishing fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting, he immediately paid off his switch in putters.

    In this fourth of eight Signature Events, Clark was tasty at +5000. He already has a win in one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he was +8000 to do just that.

    Shane Lowry (+6600) finished alone in third, another shot back at Bay Hill. Defending champion Kurt Kitayama (+6600) was among the 11 in the field of 69 who missed the cut.

    Prior to Scheffler, Jake Knapp (+4000) was the shortest winner of 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+650)273/ -15700.000$4,000,000.00
    2Wyndham Clark (+5000)278/ -10400.000$2,200,000.00
    3Shane Lowry (+6600)279/ -9350.000$1,400,000.00
    T4Russell Henley (+6000)281/ -7312.500$920,000.00
    T4Will Zalatoris (+2800)281/ -7312.500$920,000.00
    T6Sahith Theegala (+4000)283/ -5262.500$730,000.00
    T6Brendon Todd (+15000)283/ -5262.500$730,000.00
    T8Byeong Hun An (+4500)284/ -4191.250$579,000.00
    T8Emiliano Grillo (+10000)284/ -4191.250$579,000.00
    T8Max Homa (+2200)284/ -4191.250$579,000.00
    T8Andrew Putnam (+15000)284/ -4191.250$579,000.00
    T12Brian Harman (+10000)285/ -3132.500$389,666.67
    T12Lee Hodges (+30000)285/ -3132.500$389,666.67
    T12Nick Taylor (+10000)285/ -3132.500$389,666.67
    T12Justin Thomas (+2500)285/ -3132.500$389,666.67
    T12Tom Hoge (+8000)285/ -3132.500$389,666.66
    T12Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)285/ -3132.500$389,666.66
    T18Corey Conners (+5000)286/ -2105.000$289,000.00
    T18Cam Davis (+10000)286/ -2105.000$289,000.00
    T18Sungjae Im (+6600)286/ -2105.000$289,000.00
    T21Eric Cole (+6600)287/ -187.500$224,750.00
    T21Harris English (+4000)287/ -187.500$224,750.00
    T21Rory McIlroy (+900)287/ -187.500$224,750.00
    T21Seamus Power (+25000)287/ -187.500$224,750.00
    T25Ludvig Åberg (+2000)288/ E65.000$162,800.00
    T25Grayson Murray (+40000)288/ E65.000$162,800.00
    T25Patrick Rodgers (+12500)288/ E65.000$162,800.00
    T25Xander Schauffele (+1400)288/ E65.000$162,800.00
    T25Erik van Rooyen (+8000)288/ E65.000$162,800.00
    T30Sam Burns (+2200)289/ 137.500$123,500.00
    T30Lucas Glover (+15000)289/ 137.500$123,500.00
    T30Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)289/ 137.500$123,500.00
    T30Si Woo Kim (+6600)289/ 137.500$123,500.00
    T30Webb Simpson (+30000)289/ 137.500$123,500.00
    T30Jordan Spieth (+1800)289/ 137.500$123,500.00
    T36Keegan Bradley (+5500)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Patrick Cantlay (+1600)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Jason Day (+3300)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Austin Eckroat (+9000)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Rickie Fowler (+8000)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Viktor Hovland (+1400)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Justin Lower (+25000)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T36Cameron Young (+2500)290/ 220.813$88,375.00
    T44Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)291/ 316.125$64,000.00
    T44Stephan Jaeger (+10000)291/ 316.125$64,000.00
    T44Chris Kirk (+6000)291/ 316.125$64,000.00
    T44Min Woo Lee (+4500)291/ 316.125$64,000.00
    T48Nick Dunlap (+25000)292/ 413.583$54,000.00
    T48Denny McCarthy (+10000)292/ 413.583$54,000.00
    T48Taylor Moore (+12500)292/ 413.583$54,000.00
    51C.T. Pan (+20000)293/ 512.500$51,000.00
    T52Adam Hadwin (+8000)294/ 611.500$49,000.00
    T52Tom Kim (+5000)294/ 611.500$49,000.00
    T52Matthieu Pavon (+6600)294/ 611.500$49,000.00
    55J.T. Poston (+6600)296/ 810.500$47,000.00
    56Luke List (+9000)298/ 1010.000$46,000.00
    T57Jake Knapp (+5000)300/ 129.250$44,500.00
    T57Sepp Straka (+12500)300/ 129.250$44,500.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
