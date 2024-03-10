Points and Payouts: Scottie Scheffler earns $4 million, 700 FedExCup points at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
No... It can’t be... A favorite has won on the PGA TOUR!
It took 10 weeks but Scottie Scheffler finally ended the drought at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
And it wasn’t even close.
At 15-under 273, Scheffler prevailed by five strokes over Wyndham Clark. The champion was just +650 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. He earned 700 FedExCup points and $4 million.
It’s Scheffler’s second victory at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in three years, and yes, he turned his game around on the greens. In finishing fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting, he immediately paid off his switch in putters.
In this fourth of eight Signature Events, Clark was tasty at +5000. He already has a win in one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he was +8000 to do just that.
Shane Lowry (+6600) finished alone in third, another shot back at Bay Hill. Defending champion Kurt Kitayama (+6600) was among the 11 in the field of 69 who missed the cut.
Prior to Scheffler, Jake Knapp (+4000) was the shortest winner of 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+650)
|273/ -15
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|2
|Wyndham Clark (+5000)
|278/ -10
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|3
|Shane Lowry (+6600)
|279/ -9
|350.000
|$1,400,000.00
|T4
|Russell Henley (+6000)
|281/ -7
|312.500
|$920,000.00
|T4
|Will Zalatoris (+2800)
|281/ -7
|312.500
|$920,000.00
|T6
|Sahith Theegala (+4000)
|283/ -5
|262.500
|$730,000.00
|T6
|Brendon Todd (+15000)
|283/ -5
|262.500
|$730,000.00
|T8
|Byeong Hun An (+4500)
|284/ -4
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T8
|Emiliano Grillo (+10000)
|284/ -4
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T8
|Max Homa (+2200)
|284/ -4
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T8
|Andrew Putnam (+15000)
|284/ -4
|191.250
|$579,000.00
|T12
|Brian Harman (+10000)
|285/ -3
|132.500
|$389,666.67
|T12
|Lee Hodges (+30000)
|285/ -3
|132.500
|$389,666.67
|T12
|Nick Taylor (+10000)
|285/ -3
|132.500
|$389,666.67
|T12
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|285/ -3
|132.500
|$389,666.67
|T12
|Tom Hoge (+8000)
|285/ -3
|132.500
|$389,666.66
|T12
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|285/ -3
|132.500
|$389,666.66
|T18
|Corey Conners (+5000)
|286/ -2
|105.000
|$289,000.00
|T18
|Cam Davis (+10000)
|286/ -2
|105.000
|$289,000.00
|T18
|Sungjae Im (+6600)
|286/ -2
|105.000
|$289,000.00
|T21
|Eric Cole (+6600)
|287/ -1
|87.500
|$224,750.00
|T21
|Harris English (+4000)
|287/ -1
|87.500
|$224,750.00
|T21
|Rory McIlroy (+900)
|287/ -1
|87.500
|$224,750.00
|T21
|Seamus Power (+25000)
|287/ -1
|87.500
|$224,750.00
|T25
|Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
|288/ E
|65.000
|$162,800.00
|T25
|Grayson Murray (+40000)
|288/ E
|65.000
|$162,800.00
|T25
|Patrick Rodgers (+12500)
|288/ E
|65.000
|$162,800.00
|T25
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|288/ E
|65.000
|$162,800.00
|T25
|Erik van Rooyen (+8000)
|288/ E
|65.000
|$162,800.00
|T30
|Sam Burns (+2200)
|289/ 1
|37.500
|$123,500.00
|T30
|Lucas Glover (+15000)
|289/ 1
|37.500
|$123,500.00
|T30
|Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)
|289/ 1
|37.500
|$123,500.00
|T30
|Si Woo Kim (+6600)
|289/ 1
|37.500
|$123,500.00
|T30
|Webb Simpson (+30000)
|289/ 1
|37.500
|$123,500.00
|T30
|Jordan Spieth (+1800)
|289/ 1
|37.500
|$123,500.00
|T36
|Keegan Bradley (+5500)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Jason Day (+3300)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Austin Eckroat (+9000)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Rickie Fowler (+8000)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Viktor Hovland (+1400)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Justin Lower (+25000)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T36
|Cameron Young (+2500)
|290/ 2
|20.813
|$88,375.00
|T44
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger (+10000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Chris Kirk (+6000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Min Woo Lee (+4500)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T48
|Nick Dunlap (+25000)
|292/ 4
|13.583
|$54,000.00
|T48
|Denny McCarthy (+10000)
|292/ 4
|13.583
|$54,000.00
|T48
|Taylor Moore (+12500)
|292/ 4
|13.583
|$54,000.00
|51
|C.T. Pan (+20000)
|293/ 5
|12.500
|$51,000.00
|T52
|Adam Hadwin (+8000)
|294/ 6
|11.500
|$49,000.00
|T52
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|294/ 6
|11.500
|$49,000.00
|T52
|Matthieu Pavon (+6600)
|294/ 6
|11.500
|$49,000.00
|55
|J.T. Poston (+6600)
|296/ 8
|10.500
|$47,000.00
|56
|Luke List (+9000)
|298/ 10
|10.000
|$46,000.00
|T57
|Jake Knapp (+5000)
|300/ 12
|9.250
|$44,500.00
|T57
|Sepp Straka (+12500)
|300/ 12
|9.250
|$44,500.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.