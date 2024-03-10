Scottie Scheffler solves greens, wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by five strokes

Add it all up and Scheffler was unstoppable. The final round from Bay Hill Club & Lodge was devoid of drama shortly after he made the turn. His final-round 66 was the low round of the day by two shots and he was the only player to go bogey-free Sunday. Only three other players broke 70 in the final round when Bay Hill played to a 73.2 scoring average. By finishing at 15-under 273 (70-67-70-66), Scheffler finished five shots ahead of runner-up Wyndham Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion who’s already claimed one Signature Event in 2024.