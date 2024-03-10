PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and Payouts: Brice Garnett earns $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at Puerto Rico Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Tournaments like the Puerto Rico Open offer opportunities for PGA TOUR members who don’t qualify for tournaments like the concurrently contested Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and they offer opportunities to bettors. If you had a ticket with Brice Garnett as your outright, then you also are a winner.

    With a birdie at the par-4 18th on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff, Garnett outlasted Erik Barnes at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande. It’s Garnett's second PGA TOUR title and second on Paspalum grass. He broke through at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Garnett was available pre-tournament at +15000 at BetMGM. And why wouldn’t he be that long in an Additional Event? He was saddled with Past Champion status and hadn’t appeared on the PGA TOUR this year. Now he’s headed to THE PLAYERS Championship as the last qualifier. For the victory, he earns 300 FedExCup points and $720,000.

    Barnes gave investors in at +9000 a ride, though, and it comes just inside the first anniversary of reconstructive surgery on his left knee. The 2022-23 rookie is a member this season via a medical extension.

    Of course, someone has to be the shortest on the board, and in the context of the Puerto Rico Open specifically, that slot was shared by Aaron Rai and Rasmus Højgaard, each of whom was +1800 to prevail. The Englishman and the Dane finished a respective T23 and T49.

    A trio of PGA TOUR non-winners shared third place one stroke back; Victor Perez (+4000), Jimmy Stanger (+5500) and Hayden Springer (+9000). Each is in their first season as a member.

    Defending champion Nico Echavarria (+4000) checked up in a three-way tie for 15th. Puerto Rico’s top talent, Rafael Campos (+6600), settled for a five-way share of 18th place for what is his fourth top 20 in the tournament (all since 2016). Daniel Berger (+2200), who hadn’t appeared since a T2 in 2019, missed the cut by two strokes.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Brice Garnett (+15000)269/ -19300.000$720,000.00
    P2Erik Barnes (+9000)269/ -19165.000$436,000.00
    T3Victor Perez (+4000)270/ -1883.333$212,000.00
    T3Hayden Springer (+9000)270/ -1883.333$212,000.00
    T3Jimmy Stanger (+5500)270/ -1883.333$212,000.00
    T6Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+15000)271/ -1755.000$135,000.00
    T6Joe Highsmith (+8000)271/ -1755.000$135,000.00
    T6Ben Kohles (+8000)271/ -1755.000$135,000.00
    9Norman Xiong (+12500)272/ -1645.000$117,000.00
    T10Austin Cook (+15000)273/ -1535.200$97,000.00
    T10Evan Harmeling (+50000)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$97,000.00
    T10Martin Laird (+6000)273/ -1535.200$97,000.00
    T10Matti Schmid (+8000)273/ -1535.200$97,000.00
    T10Jackson Van Paris - a (+15000)273/ -15n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T15Nico Echavarria (+4000)274/ -1430.000$73,000.00
    T15Max Greyserman (+6600)274/ -1430.000$73,000.00
    T15Henrik Norlander (+5000)274/ -1430.000$73,000.00
    T18Rafael Campos (+6600)275/ -1327.553$57,000.00
    T18Ryo Hisatsune (+2200)275/ -1327.553$57,000.00
    T18Sam Stevens (+400)275/ -1327.553$57,000.00
    T18Richy Werenski (+17500)275/ -1327.553$57,000.00
    T18Vince Whaley (+6000)275/ -1327.553$57,000.00
    T23Kevin Chappell (+10000)276/ -1220.257$34,422.23
    T23Mac Meissner (+10000)276/ -1220.257$34,422.23
    T23Aaron Baddeley (+4500)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T23Jacob Bridgeman (+4000)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T23Tyler Duncan (+6000)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T23Cody Gribble (+25000)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T23Michael Kim (+3300)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T23Troy Merritt (+8000)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T23Aaron Rai (+1800)276/ -1220.257$34,422.22
    T32Fred Biondi (+15000)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$21,480.00
    T32Pierceson Coody (+20000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Zecheng Dou (+15000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Tommy Gainey (+25000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Garrick Higgo (+4000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Rico Hoey (+10000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Robert MacIntyre (+4000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32S.Y. Noh (+20000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Kevin Streelman (+9000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T32Kevin Tway (+15000)277/ -1112.227$21,480.00
    T42Harrison Endycott (+9000)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T42Patrick Fishburn (+12500)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T42Ben Martin (+6600)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T42Raul Pereda (+50000)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T42Scott Piercy (+20000)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T42Ben Silverman (+3300)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T42Brandon Wu (+2800)278/ -107.111$14,200.00
    T49Jim Herman (+50000)279/ -94.822$10,253.34
    T49Taiga Semikawa (+6600)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$10,253.34
    T49Joel Dahmen (+6600)279/ -94.822$10,253.33
    T49Harry Hall (+5000)279/ -94.822$10,253.33
    T49Rasmus Højgaard (+1800)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$10,253.33
    T49Chris Nido (+30000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$10,253.33
    T55Ryan Brehm (+17500)280/ -83.609$9,400.00
    T55Ben Griffin (+2500)280/ -83.609$9,400.00
    T55Roger Sloan (+12500)280/ -83.609$9,400.00
    T58Michael Gligic (+40000)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$9,160.00
    T58Paul Haley II (+40000)281/ -73.236$9,160.00
    T58Ryan McCormick (+12500)281/ -73.236$9,160.00
    T61Sangmoon Bae (+30000)282/ -62.676$8,800.00
    T61Chan Kim (+2800)282/ -62.676$8,800.00
    T61Sean O'Hair (+20000)282/ -62.676$8,800.00
    T61Kyle Stanley (+50000)282/ -62.676$8,800.00
    T61Josh Teater (+10000)282/ -62.676$8,800.00
    T61Tom Whitney (+12500)282/ -62.676$8,800.00
    67David Skinns (+6600)283/ -52.240$8,520.00
    T68Tyler Collet (+50000)284/ -4n/a (non-member)$8,360.00
    T68Austin Smotherman (+6600)284/ -41.991$8,360.00
    T68Brian Stuard (+50000)284/ -41.991$8,360.00
    71Chris Stroud (+25000)285/ -31.804$8,200.00
    72Angel Ayora (+15000)286/ -2n/a (non-member)$8,120.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.