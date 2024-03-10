Points and Payouts: Brice Garnett earns $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at Puerto Rico Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Tournaments like the Puerto Rico Open offer opportunities for PGA TOUR members who don’t qualify for tournaments like the concurrently contested Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and they offer opportunities to bettors. If you had a ticket with Brice Garnett as your outright, then you also are a winner.
With a birdie at the par-4 18th on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff, Garnett outlasted Erik Barnes at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande. It’s Garnett's second PGA TOUR title and second on Paspalum grass. He broke through at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Garnett was available pre-tournament at +15000 at BetMGM. And why wouldn’t he be that long in an Additional Event? He was saddled with Past Champion status and hadn’t appeared on the PGA TOUR this year. Now he’s headed to THE PLAYERS Championship as the last qualifier. For the victory, he earns 300 FedExCup points and $720,000.
Barnes gave investors in at +9000 a ride, though, and it comes just inside the first anniversary of reconstructive surgery on his left knee. The 2022-23 rookie is a member this season via a medical extension.
Of course, someone has to be the shortest on the board, and in the context of the Puerto Rico Open specifically, that slot was shared by Aaron Rai and Rasmus Højgaard, each of whom was +1800 to prevail. The Englishman and the Dane finished a respective T23 and T49.
A trio of PGA TOUR non-winners shared third place one stroke back; Victor Perez (+4000), Jimmy Stanger (+5500) and Hayden Springer (+9000). Each is in their first season as a member.
Defending champion Nico Echavarria (+4000) checked up in a three-way tie for 15th. Puerto Rico’s top talent, Rafael Campos (+6600), settled for a five-way share of 18th place for what is his fourth top 20 in the tournament (all since 2016). Daniel Berger (+2200), who hadn’t appeared since a T2 in 2019, missed the cut by two strokes.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Brice Garnett (+15000)
|269/ -19
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|P2
|Erik Barnes (+9000)
|269/ -19
|165.000
|$436,000.00
|T3
|Victor Perez (+4000)
|270/ -18
|83.333
|$212,000.00
|T3
|Hayden Springer (+9000)
|270/ -18
|83.333
|$212,000.00
|T3
|Jimmy Stanger (+5500)
|270/ -18
|83.333
|$212,000.00
|T6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+15000)
|271/ -17
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T6
|Joe Highsmith (+8000)
|271/ -17
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T6
|Ben Kohles (+8000)
|271/ -17
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|9
|Norman Xiong (+12500)
|272/ -16
|45.000
|$117,000.00
|T10
|Austin Cook (+15000)
|273/ -15
|35.200
|$97,000.00
|T10
|Evan Harmeling (+50000)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,000.00
|T10
|Martin Laird (+6000)
|273/ -15
|35.200
|$97,000.00
|T10
|Matti Schmid (+8000)
|273/ -15
|35.200
|$97,000.00
|T10
|Jackson Van Paris - a (+15000)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T15
|Nico Echavarria (+4000)
|274/ -14
|30.000
|$73,000.00
|T15
|Max Greyserman (+6600)
|274/ -14
|30.000
|$73,000.00
|T15
|Henrik Norlander (+5000)
|274/ -14
|30.000
|$73,000.00
|T18
|Rafael Campos (+6600)
|275/ -13
|27.553
|$57,000.00
|T18
|Ryo Hisatsune (+2200)
|275/ -13
|27.553
|$57,000.00
|T18
|Sam Stevens (+400)
|275/ -13
|27.553
|$57,000.00
|T18
|Richy Werenski (+17500)
|275/ -13
|27.553
|$57,000.00
|T18
|Vince Whaley (+6000)
|275/ -13
|27.553
|$57,000.00
|T23
|Kevin Chappell (+10000)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.23
|T23
|Mac Meissner (+10000)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.23
|T23
|Aaron Baddeley (+4500)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T23
|Jacob Bridgeman (+4000)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T23
|Tyler Duncan (+6000)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T23
|Cody Gribble (+25000)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T23
|Michael Kim (+3300)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T23
|Troy Merritt (+8000)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T23
|Aaron Rai (+1800)
|276/ -12
|20.257
|$34,422.22
|T32
|Fred Biondi (+15000)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Pierceson Coody (+20000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Zecheng Dou (+15000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Tommy Gainey (+25000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Garrick Higgo (+4000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Rico Hoey (+10000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|S.Y. Noh (+20000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Kevin Streelman (+9000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T32
|Kevin Tway (+15000)
|277/ -11
|12.227
|$21,480.00
|T42
|Harrison Endycott (+9000)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T42
|Patrick Fishburn (+12500)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T42
|Ben Martin (+6600)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T42
|Raul Pereda (+50000)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T42
|Scott Piercy (+20000)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T42
|Ben Silverman (+3300)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T42
|Brandon Wu (+2800)
|278/ -10
|7.111
|$14,200.00
|T49
|Jim Herman (+50000)
|279/ -9
|4.822
|$10,253.34
|T49
|Taiga Semikawa (+6600)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,253.34
|T49
|Joel Dahmen (+6600)
|279/ -9
|4.822
|$10,253.33
|T49
|Harry Hall (+5000)
|279/ -9
|4.822
|$10,253.33
|T49
|Rasmus Højgaard (+1800)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,253.33
|T49
|Chris Nido (+30000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,253.33
|T55
|Ryan Brehm (+17500)
|280/ -8
|3.609
|$9,400.00
|T55
|Ben Griffin (+2500)
|280/ -8
|3.609
|$9,400.00
|T55
|Roger Sloan (+12500)
|280/ -8
|3.609
|$9,400.00
|T58
|Michael Gligic (+40000)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,160.00
|T58
|Paul Haley II (+40000)
|281/ -7
|3.236
|$9,160.00
|T58
|Ryan McCormick (+12500)
|281/ -7
|3.236
|$9,160.00
|T61
|Sangmoon Bae (+30000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,800.00
|T61
|Chan Kim (+2800)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,800.00
|T61
|Sean O'Hair (+20000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,800.00
|T61
|Kyle Stanley (+50000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,800.00
|T61
|Josh Teater (+10000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,800.00
|T61
|Tom Whitney (+12500)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,800.00
|67
|David Skinns (+6600)
|283/ -5
|2.240
|$8,520.00
|T68
|Tyler Collet (+50000)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,360.00
|T68
|Austin Smotherman (+6600)
|284/ -4
|1.991
|$8,360.00
|T68
|Brian Stuard (+50000)
|284/ -4
|1.991
|$8,360.00
|71
|Chris Stroud (+25000)
|285/ -3
|1.804
|$8,200.00
|72
|Angel Ayora (+15000)
|286/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,120.00
