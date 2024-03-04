WiretoWire: Austin Eckroat earns first win
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Austin Eckroat played the waiting game to earn his first PGA TOUR title Making his 50th start on TOUR, the Oklahoma State alum had to deal with delays and a Monday finish to finally make it over the line at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Eckroat took the sole lead by a shot when play was halted Sunday night and he never let up, returning Monday morning to PGA National to put the finishing touches on a three-shot win. Min Woo Lee challenged Eckroat early on with an eagle and a birdie in a three-hole stretch to get within a shot. But Eckroat birdied the 12th and 13th holes to break away and take The Bear Trap. “This has always been my dream to win on the PGA TOUR,” Eckroat said after his winning putt dropped. With the victory, Eckroat earns 500 FedExCup points, as well as spots into THE PLAYERS, the Masters and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The PGA TOUR returns to Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the fourth Signature Event of the 2024 season. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland lead a star-studded field in Orlando along with the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 solidified after the conclusion of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Also this week, the PGA TOUR returns to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for the Puerto Rico Open, contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Nico Echavarria looks to defend his title alongside TOUR winners Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ and more in the Full-Field Event.
Video of the week
Tune in to PGA TOUR Live's 'On the Range' for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tune into PGA TOUR LIVE's “On the Range” at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET to watch your favorite players dial in their game.
Mic check
“He could definitely be a star. It looks like he’s got the full package.” – Rory McIlroy on newly-minted TOUR winner Jake Knapp
By the numbers
26 - Coming into this week, Bud Cauley had 26 starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension and needed to earn 391.355 points to keep his card by the end of the season (or by finishing top 125 in the FedExCup). He finished T21 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his second start of the season.
9 - Nine-time USGA winner Tiger Woods has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the USGA that recognizes his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf's traditions.
152 - Mason Andersen's win at the 117th Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro earned him an exemption for The 152nd Open Championship.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Matthieu Pavon
|975
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|848
|3
|Chris Kirk
|840
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|825
|5
|Jake Knapp
|776
|6
|Wyndham Clark
|773
|7
|Byeong Hun An
|756
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|698
|9
|J.T. Poston
|656
|10
|Jason Day
|628
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.