WiretoWire: Austin Eckroat earns first win

Austin Eckroat played the waiting game to earn his first PGA TOUR title Making his 50th start on TOUR, the Oklahoma State alum had to deal with delays and a Monday finish to finally make it over the line at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Eckroat took the sole lead by a shot when play was halted Sunday night and he never let up, returning Monday morning to PGA National to put the finishing touches on a three-shot win. Min Woo Lee challenged Eckroat early on with an eagle and a birdie in a three-hole stretch to get within a shot. But Eckroat birdied the 12th and 13th holes to break away and take The Bear Trap. “This has always been my dream to win on the PGA TOUR,” Eckroat said after his winning putt dropped. With the victory, Eckroat earns 500 FedExCup points , as well as spots into THE PLAYERS, the Masters and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

