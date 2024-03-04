Austin Eckroat quiets Monday pressure, wins maiden TOUR title at Cognizant Classic

It was a charge that began Sunday at PGA National before Eckroat even made it to the practice grounds. Erik van Rooyen birdied eight of his first 10 holes to take the solo lead, still 90 minutes before Eckroat was set to tee off. Eckroat was without the lead for longer than expected as inclement weather set in and caused a three-hour delay. By the time he teed off, it was 5 p.m. ET. He played seven holes in 2-under, unbothered by the suspect weather conditions and tightening leaderboard. When play was suspended, Eckroat was back in the lead at 15-under. How did he spend the rest of his evening? He and his wife Sally stopped at Jimmy John’s on the way home, where they ate dinner every night this week. Eckroat played Sudoku all night until they went to bed.