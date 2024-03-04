PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Points and Payouts: Austin Eckroat earns $1.62M, 500 FedExCup points at Cognizant Classic

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    If you owned a ticket with Austin Eckroat on it to win the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, then it was worth the wait, regardless of the kickback. Even better, and even if nerves resulted in a restless overnight – for him and you – sweating until Monday for him to pay out at +10000 at BetMGM was worth it.

    The PGA TOUR sophomore from Edmond, Oklahoma, methodically navigated to his breakthrough victory with a 4-under 67 in the unintentional two-day finale and posted 17-under 267 at PGA National Resort’s Champion course. It was good for a three-stroke margin over Min Woo Lee (+3500) and Erik van Rooyen (+6600).

    Eckroat earns 500 FedExCup points, $1,620,000 and scores of exemptions, including into all of the remaining Signature Events.

    The 25-year-old is yet another product of the pipeline of professionals from Oklahoma State University. Eckroat also is the latest longshot to prevail in nine tournaments this season. And he’s the fourth first-time winner of 2024, joining PGA TOUR rookies Nick Dunlap (The American Express), Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open) and Jake Knapp (Mexico Open at Vidanta).

    Speaking of Knapp, he showed very little slowdown in the wake of his coronation in Mexico as one of five to finish in fourth place at PGA National. He was available at +5000 to win.

    Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+750) returned to the tournament for the first time in six years and finished in a seven-way tie for 21st place.

    Defending champion Chris Kirk (+4000) closed with a 6-under 65 to finish T28.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Austin Eckroat (+10000)267/ -17500.000$1,620,000.00
    T2Min Woo Lee (+3500)270/ -14245.000$801,000.00
    T2Erik van Rooyen (+6600)270/ -14245.000$801,000.00
    T4Jake Knapp (+5000)271/ -13104.000$344,250.00
    T4K.H. Lee (+12500)271/ -13104.000$344,250.00
    T4Shane Lowry (+3500)271/ -13104.000$344,250.00
    T4David Skinns (+60000)271/ -13104.000$344,250.00
    T4Cameron Young (+2000)271/ -13104.000$344,250.00
    T9Billy Horschel (+6600)272/ -1266.000$210,535.72
    T9Peter Malnati (+40000)272/ -1266.000$210,535.72
    T9Keith Mitchell (+4000)272/ -1266.000$210,535.72
    T9Martin Laird (+40000)272/ -1266.000$210,535.71
    T9Alex Noren (+5500)272/ -1266.000$210,535.71
    T9Andrew Novak (+10000)272/ -1266.000$210,535.71
    T9Kevin Yu (+12500)272/ -1266.000$210,535.71
    T16Tyson Alexander (+50000)273/ -1149.000$137,250.00
    T16Doug Ghim (+6600)273/ -1149.000$137,250.00
    T16Garrick Higgo (+25000)273/ -1149.000$137,250.00
    T16Victor Perez (+20000)273/ -1149.000$137,250.00
    T16Ben Silverman (+15000)273/ -1149.000$137,250.00
    T21Byeong Hun An (+2800)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T21Bud Cauley (+25000)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T21Nico Echavarria (+25000)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T21Matt Fitzpatrick (+3000)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T21Zach Johnson (+25000)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T21Rory McIlroy (+750)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T21Sam Ryder (+15000)274/ -1037.429$87,750.00
    T28Tom Hoge (+5500)275/ -926.500$59,014.29
    T28Beau Hossler (+5000)275/ -926.500$59,014.29
    T28Chan Kim (+9000)275/ -926.500$59,014.29
    T28Chris Kirk (+4000)275/ -926.500$59,014.29
    T28Jacob Bridgeman (+25000)275/ -926.500$59,014.28
    T28C.T. Pan (+10000)275/ -926.500$59,014.28
    T28Matthieu Pavon (+4500)275/ -926.500$59,014.28
    T35Ryan Fox (+9000)276/ -818.500$43,875.00
    T35Lucas Glover (+8000)276/ -818.500$43,875.00
    T35Chris Gotterup (+15000)276/ -818.500$43,875.00
    T35Chesson Hadley (+10000)276/ -818.500$43,875.00
    T35Chad Ramey (+30000)276/ -818.500$43,875.00
    T35Jimmy Stanger (+25000)276/ -818.500$43,875.00
    T41Joseph Bramlett (+17500)277/ -712.583$32,850.00
    T41Corey Conners (+4000)277/ -712.583$32,850.00
    T41Rickie Fowler (+6600)277/ -712.583$32,850.00
    T41Russell Henley (+2500)277/ -712.583$32,850.00
    T41David Lipsky (+40000)277/ -712.583$32,850.00
    T41Maverick McNealy (+8000)277/ -712.583$32,850.00
    T47Alexander Björk (+15000)278/ -68.750$23,880.00
    T47Parker Coody (+17500)278/ -68.750$23,880.00
    T47Max Greyserman (+30000)278/ -68.750$23,880.00
    T47Troy Merritt (+30000)278/ -68.750$23,880.00
    T47Vincent Norrman (+20000)278/ -68.750$23,880.00
    T47Davis Thompson (+6600)278/ -68.750$23,880.00
    T53Jorge Campillo (+15000)279/ -56.500$21,390.00
    T53Nick Dunlap (+15000)279/ -56.500$21,390.00
    T53Mac Meissner (+30000)279/ -56.500$21,390.00
    T56Rico Hoey (+50000)280/ -45.500$20,700.00
    T56Adam Schenk (+9000)280/ -45.500$20,700.00
    T56Greyson Sigg (+12500)280/ -45.500$20,700.00
    T56Carson Young (+12500)280/ -45.500$20,700.00
    T60Robert MacIntyre (+10000)281/ -34.900$20,160.00
    T60Taylor Montgomery (+10000)281/ -34.900$20,160.00
    T62Tom Kim (+2800)282/ -24.500$19,800.00
    T62Davis Riley (+30000)282/ -24.500$19,800.00
    T64Mark Hubbard (+8000)283/ -14.100$19,440.00
    T64Justin Rose (+6600)283/ -14.100$19,440.00
    66J.T. Poston (+2500)284/ E3.800$19,170.00
    T67S.H. Kim (+15000)285/ 13.500$18,900.00
    T67Camilo Villegas (+35000)285/ 13.500$18,900.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
