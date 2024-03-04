Points and Payouts: Austin Eckroat earns $1.62M, 500 FedExCup points at Cognizant Classic
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
If you owned a ticket with Austin Eckroat on it to win the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, then it was worth the wait, regardless of the kickback. Even better, and even if nerves resulted in a restless overnight – for him and you – sweating until Monday for him to pay out at +10000 at BetMGM was worth it.
The PGA TOUR sophomore from Edmond, Oklahoma, methodically navigated to his breakthrough victory with a 4-under 67 in the unintentional two-day finale and posted 17-under 267 at PGA National Resort’s Champion course. It was good for a three-stroke margin over Min Woo Lee (+3500) and Erik van Rooyen (+6600).
Eckroat earns 500 FedExCup points, $1,620,000 and scores of exemptions, including into all of the remaining Signature Events.
The 25-year-old is yet another product of the pipeline of professionals from Oklahoma State University. Eckroat also is the latest longshot to prevail in nine tournaments this season. And he’s the fourth first-time winner of 2024, joining PGA TOUR rookies Nick Dunlap (The American Express), Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open) and Jake Knapp (Mexico Open at Vidanta).
Speaking of Knapp, he showed very little slowdown in the wake of his coronation in Mexico as one of five to finish in fourth place at PGA National. He was available at +5000 to win.
Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+750) returned to the tournament for the first time in six years and finished in a seven-way tie for 21st place.
Defending champion Chris Kirk (+4000) closed with a 6-under 65 to finish T28.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|267/ -17
|500.000
|$1,620,000.00
|T2
|Min Woo Lee (+3500)
|270/ -14
|245.000
|$801,000.00
|T2
|Erik van Rooyen (+6600)
|270/ -14
|245.000
|$801,000.00
|T4
|Jake Knapp (+5000)
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$344,250.00
|T4
|K.H. Lee (+12500)
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$344,250.00
|T4
|Shane Lowry (+3500)
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$344,250.00
|T4
|David Skinns (+60000)
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$344,250.00
|T4
|Cameron Young (+2000)
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$344,250.00
|T9
|Billy Horschel (+6600)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.72
|T9
|Peter Malnati (+40000)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.72
|T9
|Keith Mitchell (+4000)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.72
|T9
|Martin Laird (+40000)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.71
|T9
|Alex Noren (+5500)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.71
|T9
|Andrew Novak (+10000)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.71
|T9
|Kevin Yu (+12500)
|272/ -12
|66.000
|$210,535.71
|T16
|Tyson Alexander (+50000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$137,250.00
|T16
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$137,250.00
|T16
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$137,250.00
|T16
|Victor Perez (+20000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$137,250.00
|T16
|Ben Silverman (+15000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$137,250.00
|T21
|Byeong Hun An (+2800)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T21
|Bud Cauley (+25000)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T21
|Nico Echavarria (+25000)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T21
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3000)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T21
|Zach Johnson (+25000)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T21
|Rory McIlroy (+750)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T21
|Sam Ryder (+15000)
|274/ -10
|37.429
|$87,750.00
|T28
|Tom Hoge (+5500)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.29
|T28
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.29
|T28
|Chan Kim (+9000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.29
|T28
|Chris Kirk (+4000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.29
|T28
|Jacob Bridgeman (+25000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.28
|T28
|C.T. Pan (+10000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.28
|T28
|Matthieu Pavon (+4500)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$59,014.28
|T35
|Ryan Fox (+9000)
|276/ -8
|18.500
|$43,875.00
|T35
|Lucas Glover (+8000)
|276/ -8
|18.500
|$43,875.00
|T35
|Chris Gotterup (+15000)
|276/ -8
|18.500
|$43,875.00
|T35
|Chesson Hadley (+10000)
|276/ -8
|18.500
|$43,875.00
|T35
|Chad Ramey (+30000)
|276/ -8
|18.500
|$43,875.00
|T35
|Jimmy Stanger (+25000)
|276/ -8
|18.500
|$43,875.00
|T41
|Joseph Bramlett (+17500)
|277/ -7
|12.583
|$32,850.00
|T41
|Corey Conners (+4000)
|277/ -7
|12.583
|$32,850.00
|T41
|Rickie Fowler (+6600)
|277/ -7
|12.583
|$32,850.00
|T41
|Russell Henley (+2500)
|277/ -7
|12.583
|$32,850.00
|T41
|David Lipsky (+40000)
|277/ -7
|12.583
|$32,850.00
|T41
|Maverick McNealy (+8000)
|277/ -7
|12.583
|$32,850.00
|T47
|Alexander Björk (+15000)
|278/ -6
|8.750
|$23,880.00
|T47
|Parker Coody (+17500)
|278/ -6
|8.750
|$23,880.00
|T47
|Max Greyserman (+30000)
|278/ -6
|8.750
|$23,880.00
|T47
|Troy Merritt (+30000)
|278/ -6
|8.750
|$23,880.00
|T47
|Vincent Norrman (+20000)
|278/ -6
|8.750
|$23,880.00
|T47
|Davis Thompson (+6600)
|278/ -6
|8.750
|$23,880.00
|T53
|Jorge Campillo (+15000)
|279/ -5
|6.500
|$21,390.00
|T53
|Nick Dunlap (+15000)
|279/ -5
|6.500
|$21,390.00
|T53
|Mac Meissner (+30000)
|279/ -5
|6.500
|$21,390.00
|T56
|Rico Hoey (+50000)
|280/ -4
|5.500
|$20,700.00
|T56
|Adam Schenk (+9000)
|280/ -4
|5.500
|$20,700.00
|T56
|Greyson Sigg (+12500)
|280/ -4
|5.500
|$20,700.00
|T56
|Carson Young (+12500)
|280/ -4
|5.500
|$20,700.00
|T60
|Robert MacIntyre (+10000)
|281/ -3
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T60
|Taylor Montgomery (+10000)
|281/ -3
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T62
|Tom Kim (+2800)
|282/ -2
|4.500
|$19,800.00
|T62
|Davis Riley (+30000)
|282/ -2
|4.500
|$19,800.00
|T64
|Mark Hubbard (+8000)
|283/ -1
|4.100
|$19,440.00
|T64
|Justin Rose (+6600)
|283/ -1
|4.100
|$19,440.00
|66
|J.T. Poston (+2500)
|284/ E
|3.800
|$19,170.00
|T67
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|285/ 1
|3.500
|$18,900.00
|T67
|Camilo Villegas (+35000)
|285/ 1
|3.500
|$18,900.00
