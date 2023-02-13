WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler super in Scottsdale

Scottie Scheffler was super on Sunday.The reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year shot a final-round 65 at TPC Scottsdale to get back in the winner’s circle at the place where it all began. Scheffler earned his first PGA TOUR victory at last year’s WM Phoenix Open, kicking off a torrid stretch that saw him win four times in six starts. It culminated with his first major triumph at last April’s Masters Tournament. Scheffler had not won since leaving Augusta National, however. That ended Sunday when he successfully defended his title in the WM Phoenix Open, becoming just the third player in the last 50 years to win back-to-back WM Phoenix Opens (Hideki Matsuyama, 2016-17; Johnny Miller, 1974-75). Scheffler, who led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, finished at 19-under 265, two shots ahead of runner-up Nick Taylor. FedExCup leader Jon Rahm tied for third at 14-under par and Justin Thomas finished fourth. It was a leaderboard befitting the PGA TOUR’s most populous event, an elevated $20 million purse and field that featured 22 of the top 25 players in the world. Scheffler moved to fifth in the FedExCup with his fifth PGA TOUR victory and returned to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he held for 30 weeks last year. He also earned $3.6 million for the victory. Scheffler, who started Sunday with a two-shot lead, found himself tied with Nick Taylor when they reached the 13th hole. Scheffler took the lead for good, however, by making a 22-foot eagle putt on that par-5. Just as clutch was the 15-foot par putt Scheffler sank on the TOUR’s wildest stage, TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th. That gave him a two-shot lead with two holes remaining.“I’m just proud of how I fought today,” said Scheffler, who hit just five fairways in the final round. “I grinded it out today.”