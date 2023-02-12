Make Your Case: Jon Rahm and company have Scottie Scheffler in their Sunday sights

“They're obviously amazing players. I'm just going to have to do my own thing tomorrow. Easier said than done. But if I keep playing like I have been playing I think I'll have a decent chance coming down the stretch,” Taylor said. “But I can't really pay attention to what they're doing. If I get wrapped up in that it's probably when I would struggle a little bit. I've been in a position where I've been an underdog, so I just got to keep my head down and keep playing.”