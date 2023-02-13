Odds Outlook: Jon Rahm rumbles into Riviera as the favorite at The Genesis Invitational

Ah, there he is! World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+1000) picked up his fifth win in the last calendar year, defending his WMPO title last week in Scottsdale. Grinding through his final round Sunday saw him sign for 65, his fourth round in the 60s, en route to a two-shot victory. The win vaulted him back to the top of the OWGR rankings, and he’s alongside McIlroy and behind only Rahm in the odds this week. The Texan cranked out his best Genesis result (T7) last season, playing the week after his first career victory. Now he's playing the week after successfully defending his first title!