Rory McIlroy reveals he shot down offer to be future Ryder Cup playing captain

“Then the captain isn't going to be on the course all day, so really the captain's only going to be able to play one session on Friday, one session on Saturday. Would you rather not have a player that has the flexibility to go twice if he's playing well? There's a lot of different things that go into it, and that's why I think – look, it's just my opinion, but I think it would just be very difficult to do,” McIlroy concluded.