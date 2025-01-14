What to know about PING’s new G440 club line

The G440 MAX, built at 460cc, is the PING’s more forgiving model, made for most golfers. The MAX head is created with a 29-gram, three-position adjustable back weight for added shot control. The G440 LST (low spin option) is a smaller head at 450cc, featuring the same adjustable back weight and made for players with faster swing speeds to provide lower spin. The final model, a 460cc G440 SFT (straight flight), is a draw-bias head for golfers looking to fix a slice. Designed with two-position settings (Draw and Draw+), the adjustable 23-gram back weight can be changed to help promote more or less of a draw shot. All three models feature the eight-setting “Trajectory Tuning 2.0 hosel” with up to 1.5 degrees of loft adjustment and the ability to up-lie by 3 degrees flat from standard.