PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Viktor Hovland used to win Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX

    Viktor Hovland returned to the winner's circle, outlasting Justin Thomas and the Copperhead Course en route to a one-shot victory at the Valspar Championship.

    Check out the clubs Hovland used to pick up his seventh PGA TOUR title and the first since his 2023 FedExCup.

    Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Sim Ti (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    Irons: Titleist U505 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW)
    Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)

    Wedges: Ping s159 (50-12S, 56-12S), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW