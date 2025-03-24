Winner's bag: See clubs Viktor Hovland used to win Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Viktor Hovland returned to the winner's circle, outlasting Justin Thomas and the Copperhead Course en route to a one-shot victory at the Valspar Championship.
Check out the clubs Hovland used to pick up his seventh PGA TOUR title and the first since his 2023 FedExCup.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
3-wood: TaylorMade Sim Ti (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Irons: Titleist U505 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping s159 (50-12S, 56-12S), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: Titleist Pro V1