Winner's bag: See clubs Thomas Detry used for first TOUR win at WM Phoenix Open
2 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
Thomas Detry broke his way into the winner’s circle for the first time on the PGA TOUR with a runaway victory at the WM Phoenix Open. Detry stormed to a five-shot lead after the third round and carded a final-round 6-under 65to finish the tournament seven shots ahead of Michael Kim and Daniel Berger.
Since earning his PGA TOUR card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Detry has used the same Odyssey O-Works #7 Black putter to become one of the best on the greens out on the PGA TOUR. During the 2024 FedExCup season, Detry ranked 10th on TOUR for Strokes Gained: Putting, and it showed at TPC Scottsdale, with Detry earning a staggering 7.82 shots over the field on the putting surfaces.
Detry matched his elite putting display with a career-best week from tee to green. Detry, who is not one to switch his equipment, is still in the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver and 3-wood and finished the week 15th for SG: Off-the-tee. Interstingly, Detry sets his 3-wood at 16.5 degrees, a degree and a half more lofted than standard.
The biggest improvement in Detry’s game at the WM Phoenix Open came with his iron play. The Illinois alum ended last season losing strokes to his competitors on approach, but ended the week in Scottsdale, Arizona, first in Greens in Regulation and second in SG: Approach using a set of Callaway Apex MBs.
The improved approach play was highlighted with Detry's shot of the tournament at one of the most iconic holes on the PGA TOUR. With a resurgent Daniel Berger having closed the gap at the top of the leaderboard to three shots, Detry hit a towering 9-iron from 180 yards to 16 inches at the par-3 16th hole to send the fans who had waited all day for the final group into a frenzy.
Detry rounds out the bag with Callaway Opus wedges bent to 49, 53 and 57 degrees, as well as the Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball.
Check out Detry's full winning set up for the WM Phoenix Open below.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 85 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Epic (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Opus (50-10S @49, 54-08C @53, 58-08C @57)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 Black
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet, Golf Pride MCC
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X