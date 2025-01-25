Winner's bag: See clubs Harris English used to capture fifth TOUR victory at Farmers Insurance Open
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Harris English captured his fifth career victory and first since 2021 and as a father at the Farmers Insurance Open. Battling tough conditions at Torrey Pines, English triumphed by one over Sam Stevens with a final-round 73.
See the clubs he used below.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 7 X
Irons: Ping G410 Crossover (3), Ping Blueprint T (4-9)
Shafts: Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Black 9 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (46-S12, 52-S12, 56 S-12), Ping Glide Forged (60-08)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align