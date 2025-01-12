Winner's bag: See clubs Nick Taylor used for playoff victory at Sony Open
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Nick Taylor earned his fifth win on the PGA TOUR after outlasting an in-form Nico Echavarria on the second playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
In just his second top-10 finish since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Taylor's clutch chip-in for eagle on the 72nd hole secured his spot in a playoff before another brilliant up-and-down for birdie on the second playoff hole secured the victory.
Despite being over par early in his round, Taylor relied on his trusty TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter to make four birdies around the turn at Waialae Country Club, including a 20-footer on No. 11 and then again on the first playoff hole with a gutsy 10-foot putt to continue playing for the trophy.
Taylor's triumph at the Sony Open means that since the start of 2024, 16 tournaments have been won by players using a TaylorMade Spider putter. Both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry used Spider putters to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. Including Scheffler's gold medal win at the Olympics this number surmounts to 17.
Taylor finished the week fourth for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green using his Titleist T100 irons.
Check out Taylor's full bag below:
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV 85 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9)
Shafts: Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 54-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x