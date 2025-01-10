Draws and Fades: Look to putters to continue leading the way at Sony Open in Hawaii

I’m definitely a little frustrated I whiffed on the 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii champion in the lead-up and left him for my Golfbet colleague Will Gray to talk up. His record at Waialae also includes a second and T4 in the last three years to go with his win on debut 11 years ago. After making the U.S. Team last season for the Presidents Cup it makes sense his confidence would grow another level and the ability he has to get hot with the putter is compelling with 36 holes to go. He’s currently eighth in the field at SG: Putting, something I expect to continue, while there is improvement due in SG: Tee-to-Green (82nd), given he was 30th in the metric on TOUR last season.