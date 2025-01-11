Draws and Fades: Big odds options available as Sony Open Sunday sets up for shootout

Prior to his win at The RSM Classic last fall I would never have advocated for McNealy in a chase to win, but with the monkey off his back he becomes a serious option when putting matters. After being awful in SG: Approach through the first two rounds (he still ranks 69th in the field), McNealy actually turned it around to be 15th in the third round. If we extrapolate that he found his iron and wedge game and maintains those improvements, along with being third in the field in SG: Putting, then he becomes an option for a birdie barrage.