Draws and Fades: Big odds options available as Sony Open Sunday sets up for shootout
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
A Sunday shootout awaits between proven PGA TOUR winners and those trying to join the club at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Former Valero Texas Open winner J.J. Spaun was the man to emerge as the front runner on moving day with a 5-under 65 moving him to 13-under and a one-shot lead at Waialae Country Club.
Another winner in the Lone Star State, 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open champion Stephan Jaeger was the low man of the day with his 62, moving him into a tie for second and just a shot off the pace. He’s joined by two players yet to claim a first win.
Patrick Fishburn, starting just his second year on TOUR, stumbled late on Saturday to relinquish the lead, but his 68 still gives him a chance on Sunday. Eric Cole’s 67 also gives the 2023 Rookie of the Year a chance at his first trophy.
Six players are tied fifth at 11-under, just two shots back, including major winners Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman and TOUR winners Harry Hall, Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria and Lee Hodges.
At 10-under sit four more winners in Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy, Gary Woodland and Russell Henley along with Ryan Gerard, who seeks a first win. In other words, 12 of the top 15 players on the leaderboard have already won on TOUR.
Twice before at Waialae the winner has come from six behind with one round to go, and 36 players are within six of the lead, including The Sentry winner Hideki Matsuyama at +20000. Matsuyama came from six back to win The Genesis Invitational in 2024 … so you’re saying there’s a chance.
With just 18 holes to go here are the latest outright odds via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- +450: J.J. Spaun (-13, first)
- +750: Stephan Jaeger (-12, T2)
- +800: Eric Cole (-12, T2)
- +850: Patrick Fishburn (-12, T2)
- +900: Keegan Bradley (-11, T5)
- +1200: Harry Hall (-11, T5)
- +1400: Brian Harman (-11, T5)
- +1600: Nick Taylor (-11, T5); Nico Echavarria (-11, T5)
- +1800: Russell Henley (-10, T11)
- +2000: Maverick McNealy (-10, T11); Lee Hodges (-11, T5)
As far as who will win from here … well as we said, it's wide open. But if your original picks (like mine) are not some of the seemingly million players with a chance, here are my thoughts on who to pounce on live. I’ve decided to look at the chasers in search of some juicier odds rather than those at the top of the board.
Draws
Keegan Bradley +900
Never underestimate how passionate Bradley is when it comes to winning and proving his relevance in this Ryder Cup year where he will be the U.S. captain. Bradley has had a late renaissance to his career, winning the Baycurrent Classic, Travelers Championship and the BMW Championship in recent seasons, so who is to say he can’t get an eighth TOUR win? He led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting in Round 3 to move to ninth on the week and 12 of the last 15 winners finished their week at Waialae inside the top eight of SG: Putting.
Maverick McNealy +2000
Prior to his win at The RSM Classic last fall I would never have advocated for McNealy in a chase to win, but with the monkey off his back he becomes a serious option when putting matters. After being awful in SG: Approach through the first two rounds (he still ranks 69th in the field), McNealy actually turned it around to be 15th in the third round. If we extrapolate that he found his iron and wedge game and maintains those improvements, along with being third in the field in SG: Putting, then he becomes an option for a birdie barrage.
Harry Hall +1200
Just like for McNealy, Hall turned around a rough first few rounds on approach with a much better Saturday effort. If we assume he can keep that going he is also a putter of note, ranking fifth so far this week. Birdies are going to be needed on Sunday to win and with 19 par-breakers so far, Hall leads the field.
