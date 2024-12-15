Winner's Bag: Check out clubs Lanto Griffin used to secure PGA TOUR card
1 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron @ACameronPGATOUR
Lanto Griffin earned low-medalist honors at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and a trip back to the PGA TOUR with a final-round 7-under 63 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course.
Griffin led the 170-man field in Scrambling for the week during blustery and difficult conditions, getting up-and-down 20 of 25 times at Final Stage.
Check out the clubs Griffin used to return to the PGA TOUR for 2025.
Driver: Titleist GT2 (10 degrees)
Shaft: HZRDUS Smoke Black 60g 6.5 TX
3-wood: Titleist GT3 (16 degrees)
Shaft: HZRDUS Smoke Black 80g 6.5 TX
Irons: Titleist U505 (2-iron), Titleist T100 (4-9)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X (2-iron), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F), (50-12F), (54-10S) and (60-08M)
Putter: Sik Flo C
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 3.0
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR covering equipment. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.