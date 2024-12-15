Winner's Bag: See clubs Jake Knapp/Patty Tavatanakit used for wire-to-wire win at Grant Thornton Invitational

PGA TOUR winner Jake Knapp and LPGA star Patty Tavatanakit went wire-to-wire in their team debut at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Beginning with a 58 on Friday in Scramble format (where they birdied nine straight to start the round), they kept the pedal down, carding a 7-under 65 in Modified Four-ball on Sunday to finish at 27-under and a two-stroke victory.