Winner's Bag: See clubs Jake Knapp/Patty Tavatanakit used for wire-to-wire win at Grant Thornton Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
PGA TOUR winner Jake Knapp and LPGA star Patty Tavatanakit went wire-to-wire in their team debut at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Beginning with a 58 on Friday in Scramble format (where they birdied nine straight to start the round), they kept the pedal down, carding a 7-under 65 in Modified Four-ball on Sunday to finish at 27-under and a two-stroke victory.
The duo rode the hot Scotty Cameron SB-2 Tour Prototype putter of Tavatanakit who mentioned she had cut it down by an inch and changed to a smaller grip prior to teeing it up in Naples.
See the clubs they both used below.
Patty Tavatanaki
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 50 S
3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 S
5-wood: Titleist TSR2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tense 1K White 60 S
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (50, 56-08M, 60-04L)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Wedge 115 S
Putter: Scotty Cameron SB-2 Tour Prototype
Grips: Iomic Sticky 2.3
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Jake Knapp
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5
Mini driver: PXG Secret Weapon (13 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5
Irons: PXG 0317 ST (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (4-PW)
Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II (52-10), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (52, 56), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 WV 125
Putter: PXG Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour SGP 1.0
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot