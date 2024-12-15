PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Winner's Bag: See clubs Jake Knapp/Patty Tavatanakit used for wire-to-wire win at Grant Thornton Invitational

2 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    PGA TOUR winner Jake Knapp and LPGA star Patty Tavatanakit went wire-to-wire in their team debut at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Beginning with a 58 on Friday in Scramble format (where they birdied nine straight to start the round), they kept the pedal down, carding a 7-under 65 in Modified Four-ball on Sunday to finish at 27-under and a two-stroke victory.

    The duo rode the hot Scotty Cameron SB-2 Tour Prototype putter of Tavatanakit who mentioned she had cut it down by an inch and changed to a smaller grip prior to teeing it up in Naples.

    See the clubs they both used below.

    Patty Tavatanaki

    Driver: Titleist TSR2 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 50 S

    3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 S

    5-wood: Titleist TSR2 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tense 1K White 60 S

    Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (50, 56-08M, 60-04L)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Wedge 115 S

    Putter: Scotty Cameron SB-2 Tour Prototype

    Grips: Iomic Sticky 2.3

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Jake Knapp

    Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5

    Mini driver: PXG Secret Weapon (13 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5

    5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5

    Irons: PXG 0317 ST (4-PW)
    Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (4-PW)

    Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II (52-10), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-T)
    Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (52, 56), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 WV 125

    Putter: PXG Prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour SGP 1.0

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot