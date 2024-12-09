PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

    With PGA TOUR cards up for grabs, a field of 171 players heads to TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club for the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The top five and ties will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership. The no-cut event will be contested across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club.

    After the top five and ties who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 20 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on 2025 PGA TOUR Americas. The remainder of the finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.

    Check out full coverage details below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel digital), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel digital), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Must reads

    Inside the Field: See how players qualified for Final Stage

    Ten players to watch at PGA TOUR Q-School

    The First Look: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School

    See who advanced from Second Stage of PGATOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

