Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With PGA TOUR cards up for grabs, a field of 171 players heads to TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club for the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The top five and ties will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership. The no-cut event will be contested across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club.
After the top five and ties who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 20 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on 2025 PGA TOUR Americas. The remainder of the finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.
Check out full coverage details below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel digital), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: Noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel digital), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)