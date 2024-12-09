Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

With PGA TOUR cards up for grabs, a field of 171 players heads to TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club for the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The top five and ties will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership. The no-cut event will be contested across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club.