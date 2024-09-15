PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Winner's Bag: See clubs Patton Kizzire used for runaway victory at Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Patton Kizzire returned to the winner's circle, claiming a five-shot victory on Sunday at the Procore Championship for his third career win and first since 2018. See the clubs he used below for his runaway victory at the Silverado Resort.

    Driver: Titleist GT3 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Motore X F1 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue

    Irons: Titleist T200 (3, 4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 620 CB (6), Titleist 620 MB (7-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M, 60-04T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Ping Vault Bergen Stealth

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align
    Ball: Titleist Pro V1