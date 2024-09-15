6H AGO
Winner's Bag: See clubs Patton Kizzire used for runaway victory at Procore Championship
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Patton Kizzire returned to the winner's circle, claiming a five-shot victory on Sunday at the Procore Championship for his third career win and first since 2018. See the clubs he used below for his runaway victory at the Silverado Resort.
Driver: Titleist GT3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore X F1 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue
Irons: Titleist T200 (3, 4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 620 CB (6), Titleist 620 MB (7-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M, 60-04T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100
Putter: Ping Vault Bergen Stealth
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align
Ball: Titleist Pro V1