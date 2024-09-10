Sahith Theegala explains hilarious reason for double 8-irons
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
When a club isn’t working right, PGA TOUR players sometimes put the underperforming club on the bench to let it think about its mistakes. They may come back to it later to see if it’s learned its lesson, and if any magic remains.
When an entire number isn’t working right, though, then apparently Sahith Theegala just eliminates that number entirely.
During last month’s FedExCup Playoffs, Theegala hit some worse-than-expected shots with his 7-iron. More specifically, he said, he hit six errant shots with his 7-iron in a two-week span.
In response, Theegala decided he simply had enough of the number 7 entirely.
At the BMW Championship at Denver’s Castle Pines, Theegala asked Ping, his equipment manufacturer, to scrape off the “7” from his Ping Blueprint S irons and replace it with an “8” – using a different font, of course, for identification purposes.
A Ping representative called it an “8+” iron.
To restore the weight lost from shaving down the number, Ping then added some lead tape onto the back of the club for proper balance.
A look at Sahith Theegala’s Ping Blueprint S “8+” and regular 8-iron. (GolfWRX)
This isn’t the first time Theegala has had an issue with 7s; there’s a deeper-rooted dislike. For insight into his long-standing beef with the number, GolfWRX.com spoke to Theegala at the Procore Championship in Napa.
GolfWRX.com: Why do you have two 8-irons in the bag?
Sahith Theegala: Just straight vibes. Just wasn't doing it with the 7-iron. You can ask this guy (caddie Carl Smith). It’s been my least favorite club in my bag, probably my whole life. I'm like, I'm done. I chunked it, like, four times at (the FedEx St. Jude Championship in) Memphis and Colorado combined, hit in the water, probably six times total in two weeks, and I'm finally like, Alright, I'm over it. Changed to the “7” with the number shaved off and a different font “8” on it.
So it's worked out. It's one-for-one so far. I hit it nice (at the TOUR Championship, solo third).
GolfWRX.com: Is it something about the head shape? The bounce? Or you just have no idea?
Theegala: I'm not sure. I've just never really loved number 7.
GolfWRX.com: Unlucky number seven.
Theegala: It's not even unlucky. I don't think of it as unlucky. I just don't like it. Just a preference, I guess. When I play high-number balls, I never play 7 either. I play 5, 6, and 8. Don't play the 7s.
GolfWRX.com: When did you switch to the two 8-iron setup?
Theegala: Denver.
GolfWRX.com: OK, so recently.
Theegala: Yeah. First time I've ever done something like this. Just like I've never really been one to do anything cool with my clubs, so just scrape (the number 7) out, and get a few laughs.
GolfWRX.com: I love it. Yeah, the gearheads appreciate moves like that.
Theegala: You know, I think it's working; just gonna keep rolling with it. The funny thing is, I've never had to mess with swing weights, so we actually had to stick a little bit of lead tape because of the amount of metal that we shaved off the top to get the new number in there.
GolfWRX.com: The people love lead tape.
Theegala: Yeah. I've never been a lead tape guy, other than on my putter. So, yeah, just gonna keep rolling with it.