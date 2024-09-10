Sahith Theegala explains hilarious reason for double 8-irons

Sahith Theegala: Just straight vibes. Just wasn't doing it with the 7-iron. You can ask this guy (caddie Carl Smith). It’s been my least favorite club in my bag, probably my whole life. I'm like, I'm done. I chunked it, like, four times at (the FedEx St. Jude Championship in) Memphis and Colorado combined, hit in the water, probably six times total in two weeks, and I'm finally like, Alright, I'm over it. Changed to the “7” with the number shaved off and a different font “8” on it.