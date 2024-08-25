Winner's Bag: See clubs Keegan Bradley used for victory at BMW Championship
Keegan Bradley, the last man in the field at the BMW Championship, heads to East Lake Golf Club with a chance to win the FedExCup with his one-stroke victory at Castle Pines Golf Club. The win marks his seventh career PGA TOUR victory and his second BMW Championship title. He now heads to East Lake for the TOUR Championship ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings.
See the clubs he used for his victory below.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (3-5) Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52-10 Mid, 58-6 Low)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy WristLock
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond