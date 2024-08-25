PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Winner's Bag: See clubs Keegan Bradley used for victory at BMW Championship

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com

    Keegan Bradley, the last man in the field at the BMW Championship, heads to East Lake Golf Club with a chance to win the FedExCup with his one-stroke victory at Castle Pines Golf Club. The win marks his seventh career PGA TOUR victory and his second BMW Championship title. He now heads to East Lake for the TOUR Championship ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    See the clubs he used for his victory below.

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (16.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 TX

    Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (3-5) Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52-10 Mid, 58-6 Low)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy WristLock

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond