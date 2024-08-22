Adam Scott switches irons (again), adds new 9-wood to bag at BMW Championship
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Last week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the opening event of the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs in Memphis, Adam Scott switched into Miura KM-700 irons, which are made with more bounce than his typical irons. His thought was that the higher-bounce sole design would help improve his turf interaction on the sticky Zoysia grass at TPC Southwind.
Although Scott finished a respectable T18 on the week, he was ranked just 53rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in the 70-player field.
His relatively lackluster performance with the KM-700 irons left him wanting to go back to what was already working: a set of wide-soled, low-bounce Miura AS-1 prototype blades that he used to finish second at the Genesis Scottish Open earlier in the summer, and T10 the following week at The Open Championship.
A look at Adam Scott's Miura AS-1 prototype blades at the BMW Championship. (GolfWRX)
This week at the BMW Championship, Scott is going back to what worked in Scotland. At Castle Pines Golf Club, the tee boxes and fairways are made from a blend of Bentgrass and Poa Annua, and the rough is made from a mix of Kentucky Bluegrass and fescue grass.
No matter the grass, however, Scott was set on going back to his faithful blade irons.
Interestingly, Castle Pines has similar grass types to Muirfield Village Golf Club, which is also designed by Jack Nicklaus. Scott first debuted the Miura AS-1 blade irons at the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village. So, the synergy Scott is creating with this iron switch is palpable.
That’s not the only change Scott is making this week, though.
Castle Pines sits at more than 6,200 feet above sea level, wreaking havoc on distance control, even for the world’s best players. Collin Morikawa, for example, is switching golf balls in Colorado to increase spin and distance control.
A look at Adam Scott's TaylorMade 9-wood at the BMW Championship. (GolfWRX)
Scott’s addition of a TaylorMade Qi10 9-wood helps produce greater launch and spin than a 3-iron. Since the ball is traveling much further than it would at sea level, players must guard against their golf ball coming into greens with too shallow of a landing angle and running through the green. Scott’s high-launching and high-spinning 9-wood will help soften the landing, and it will also help cut through the dense Kentucky bluegrass rough.
Scott is always willing to remain open-minded with his equipment choices. At a moment’s notice, he remains ready to change into clubs that better suit his swing, course conditions or weather. This week in Colorado is no different.
He currently sits at 41st in the FedExCup heading into the BMW Championship, so he’ll need to make a move this week to crack the top 30 and compete in the season-ending TOUR Championship.
Tune in to see what happens.