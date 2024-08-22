Collin Morikawa switches golf balls for BMW Championship in Colorado

"(I’m) thinking about going to the TP5,” Morikawa said on the range earlier in the week (the switch has now been confirmed). “Look, my first three and half to four years, I played the TP5, and I’ve played the spinnier ball. I noticed the (TP5x) just fit the perfect windows for me a lot. (With the TP5x) I lived in the lower end of spin, but I’ve just noticed with my swing, it’s teetering on the low end. We’re at 6,000 feet, a lot of elevation changes. If I hit some of these balls with low spin, it’s not going to look like a pretty flight. I’m debating going back to the spinnier ball. It’s something I’ve played for awhile, so it’d be a change, but it’s something I think I’d be comfortable with.”