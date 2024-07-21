PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: See clubs Xander Schauffele used for second major victory at The British Open Championship

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Xander Schauffele captured his second major championship victory of the 2024 FedExCup Season at The Open Championship. Schauffele took control on the back nine at Royal Troon on Sunday, carding four birdies in six holes en route to a 65 and a two-stroke victory.

    See the clubs he used for victory below.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX

    Irons: Mizuno MP-20 HMB (3), Callaway Apex TCB '24 (4-10)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Mid X100 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-10)

    Wedges: Callaway Opus (52), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-10S @57, 60-04T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour

