Winner's Bag: See clubs Xander Schauffele used for second major victory at The British Open Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Xander Schauffele captured his second major championship victory of the 2024 FedExCup Season at The Open Championship. Schauffele took control on the back nine at Royal Troon on Sunday, carding four birdies in six holes en route to a 65 and a two-stroke victory.
See the clubs he used for victory below.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Irons: Mizuno MP-20 HMB (3), Callaway Apex TCB '24 (4-10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Mid X100 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-10)
Wedges: Callaway Opus (52), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-10S @57, 60-04T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour