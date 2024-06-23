Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler claimed playoff victory with at Travelers Championship
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
In dramatic fashion, Scottie Scheffler earned his sixth PGA TOUR victory of the season and 12th overall at the Travelers Championship. Scheffler shot a final-round 65 and defeated Tom Kim with a par on the first playoff hole. Check out the clubs he used at TPC River Highlands below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only Cord
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1