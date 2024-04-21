PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel, Corales Puntacana Championship

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com

    Billy Horschel claimed his eighth PGA TOUR title by winning the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Check out the clubs he used for his victory below:

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees @10.5, C1 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X

    3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 70 TX (15),

    5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 80 TX (18)

    Irons: Titleist T100 (3-5), Titleist 620 CB (6-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (3-9)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-08M), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto (60-V bent to 62 degrees)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52, 56, 62)

    Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x+ prototype golf ball

