Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel, Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Billy Horschel claimed his eighth PGA TOUR title by winning the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Check out the clubs he used for his victory below:
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees @10.5, C1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 70 TX (15),
5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 80 TX (18)
Irons: Titleist T100 (3-5), Titleist 620 CB (6-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (3-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-08M), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto (60-V bent to 62 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52, 56, 62)
Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x+ prototype golf ball