51M AGO

Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back again on TOUR

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com

    Scottie Scheffler went back-to-back for a second time this season on the PGA TOUR this time at the RBC Heritage, a week after earning his second green jacket.

    Check out the clubs he used in his three-stroke victory below:

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
    Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only Cord

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

