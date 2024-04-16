Sung Kang Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Sung Kang seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 38th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kang has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -5.
- In 2023, Kang finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kang's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|38
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|3/24/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Kang's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Kang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sung Kang has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has an average of -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kang is averaging -4.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.0
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.23%
|42.78%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|15.87%
|17.78%
Kang's Best Finishes
- Kang played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
- Last season Kang's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished 14th at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Kang's 98 points last season placed him 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|189
|-0.610
|-1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.183
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-0.876
|-4.205
Kang's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|66-68-66-67
|-17
|53
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.