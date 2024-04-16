PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sung Kang Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sung Kang seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 38th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kang has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -5.
    • In 2023, Kang finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kang's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20233871-70-70-72-5
    3/24/2022MC75-72+3

    Kang's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Kang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sung Kang has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has an average of -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kang is averaging -4.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kang .

    Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176289.0293.9
    Greens in Regulation %9567.23%42.78%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.7
    Par Breakers12121.43%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance17315.87%17.78%

    Kang's Best Finishes

    • Kang played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
    • Last season Kang's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished 14th at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
    • Kang's 98 points last season placed him 199th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee189-0.610-1.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.183-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.097-1.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-0.876-4.205

    Kang's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-80+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1466-68-66-67-1753
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-68-71-75-15
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6770-70-76-70-22
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6566-72-73-76-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.