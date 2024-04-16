Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Richy Werenski of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Richy Werenski enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Werenski has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 45th.
- Werenski missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Werenski's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Werenski's Recent Performances
- Werenski has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski has an average of -1.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging -4.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.5
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|62.79%
|45.63%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|13.10%
Werenski's Best Finishes
- Werenski participated in 36 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 15 times (41.7%).
- Last season Werenski had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -18 and finished 11th (five shots back of the winner).
- With 217 points last season, Werenski finished 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.137
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|191
|-0.802
|-3.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.138
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|-1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-0.760
|-4.635
Werenski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-73-70-69
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.