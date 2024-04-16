Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Werenski has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.

Richy Werenski has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has an average of -1.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.