2H AGO

Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Richy Werenski of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Richy Werenski enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Werenski has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 45th.
    • Werenski missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Werenski's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC75-72+3

    Werenski's Recent Performances

    • Werenski has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.
    • Richy Werenski has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski has an average of -1.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski is averaging -4.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.5291.9
    Greens in Regulation %18762.79%45.63%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.6
    Par Breakers9122.00%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%13.10%

    Werenski's Best Finishes

    • Werenski participated in 36 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 15 times (41.7%).
    • Last season Werenski had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -18 and finished 11th (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 217 points last season, Werenski finished 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.137-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191-0.802-3.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.1380.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.316-1.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-0.760-4.635

    Werenski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-73-70-69-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

