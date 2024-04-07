PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Winner's bag: What's in Akshay Bhatia's bag at Valero Texas Open?

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Akshay Bhatia earned his second TOUR title in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open. Check out the clubs he used to fend off a charging Denny McCarthy at TPC San Antonio.

    Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max LS (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (43 inches, tipped 1.5)

    Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW prototype (19 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X

    Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Callaway Apex TCB Raw (5-PW)
    Shafts: KBS $-Taper 125 S+

    Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S @49, 54-10S, 60-08C @61)
    Shafts: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X

    Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird 380
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Split

    Grips: Iomic

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour

