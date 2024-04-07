4H AGO
Winner's bag: What's in Akshay Bhatia's bag at Valero Texas Open?
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Akshay Bhatia earned his second TOUR title in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open. Check out the clubs he used to fend off a charging Denny McCarthy at TPC San Antonio.
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (43 inches, tipped 1.5)
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW prototype (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Callaway Apex TCB Raw (5-PW)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 125 S+
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S @49, 54-10S, 60-08C @61)
Shafts: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X
Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird 380
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Split
Grips: Iomic
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour