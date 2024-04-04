Jordan Spieth aces from 199 yards on No. 16 at Valero Texas Open

“It's actually a brand new 7-iron this week, only the 7-iron. I like hitting my 7-iron and so I've got it to where, when I'm testing my gaps, it like goes 5 yards too far in the gap. I didn't know why. On Wednesday after the pro-am I was hitting on the back of the range; I had them just bring a brand new 7-iron for new grooves and it was up in the right spin window, so knocked 4, 5 yards off of it. If I didn't change 7-irons yesterday, then I wouldn't have made it. It's funny.”