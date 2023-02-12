PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21H AGO

Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Winners Bag

Take a look inside Scheffler's winning bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title overcoming Nick Tayler and Jon Rahm in the final round at TPC Scottsdale.

    Check out his equipment setup below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X


    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X


    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100


    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400


    Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS tour prototype

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet