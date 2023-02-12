Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Take a look inside Scheffler's winning bag
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title overcoming Nick Tayler and Jon Rahm in the final round at TPC Scottsdale.
Check out his equipment setup below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS tour prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet