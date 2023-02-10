Rory McIlroy explains a long-iron switch in Scottsdale
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy first signed an equipment deal with TaylorMade in 2017, and back in May 2022, he signed a multi-year contract extension with the company.
He had some new gear in the bag when he arrived at this week’s WM Phoenix Open for his first PGA TOUR start of 2023. He replaced his TaylorMade Rors Proto 3- and 4-irons with TaylorMade P760 3- and 4-irons, which he has used in the past. According to McIlroy, the long-irons help him capitalize on a higher ball flight to better attack the par-5s at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.
“This week, as well, I feel by going back to that 760 long-iron in the 3- and the 4-iron, just to give me a bit more extra flight into the par-5s -- I feel like sometimes with the 3- and the 4-iron in the blades they can come in a little flat at times, where the par-5 and the second shots into the par-5s specifically this week are very, very important, so I thought having a little bit more flight on those long irons could be helpful,” McIlroy said.
“(The TaylorMade P760 has) a little bit of a shorter blade length. Sometimes the newer models, whether it be the 770 or the 790, it's a bit of a longer blade length, and I feel like the toe just wants to close over on me a little. Instead of having to mess around with weighting or different shafts or anything, I've played those 760s before, and they've worked really well. It was just an easy transition.”
Check out McIlroy’s full WITB below that he’s using to compete in the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (3, 4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-PW)
Shafts: Project X 7.0
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (54 degrees bent to 55 degrees, and 58 degrees bent to 59 degrees)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour
Golf ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride MCC