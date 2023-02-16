Justin Rose on his impromptu equipment switches before Pebble win

“From a professional point of view, obviously you could look at equipment changes, caddie changes, coaching changes, all of those do… make a difference, but you make those decisions thinking you're making a difference in a positive direction,” Rose said Tuesday in his pre-tournament press conference from The Genesis Invitational, where he is making his first start since his win at Pebble Beach. “Obviously with the benefit of hindsight you could look at many of those decisions and think they didn't always take me in the direction I wanted. I kind of feel like when you make a decision or two that don't go your way, you sometimes have to make more good decisions to right the ship. Hopefully that's what I've been trying to do of late…I always believe that I can be a better golfer tomorrow than I am today and I think that's the main motivation that I have.”