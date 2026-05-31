PGA TOUR University No. 8 Filip Jakubcik holds two-shot lead through 36 holes at NCAA Championship

Through two rounds, Potgieter is projected to improve nine spots to No. 18 in PGA TOUR University, which would give him PGA TOUR Americas membership this summer (finishers Nos. 11-25). The last player to move into the PGA TOUR University top 25 at the NCAA Championship was Baylor’s Johnny Keefer, who finished T11 at the 2024 NCAA Championship and moved from No. 29 to No. 25 in the last week of his collegiate career. In his first two years as a pro, Keefer finished No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Americas Points List (2024) and Korn Ferry Tour Points List (2025), and he is now a PGA TOUR member.