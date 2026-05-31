PGA TOUR University No. 8 Filip Jakubcik holds two-shot lead through 36 holes at NCAA Championship
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University of Arizona senior Filip Jakubcik holds a two-shot lead through 36 holes at the NCAA Championship. (Courtesy PGA TOUR University)
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two of the hottest players of the college golf postseason are atop the second-round leaderboard at the NCAA Championship, as Arizona senior Filip Jakubcik (PGA TOUR University No. 8) is 10 under and leads by two over Louisiana’s Malan Potgieter (No. 27), who has carded five straight bogey-free rounds and 91 consecutive holes without a bogey.
After earning co-medalist honors at the Marana Regional, Jakubcik moved to No. 8 in the Class of 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking and into position to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership this summer (finishers Nos. 2-10). Based on the second-round leaderboard, he projects to move to No. 3 in the ranking, which would upgrade his exemption to PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry – from Second Stage (finishers Nos. 6-25) to Final Stage (Nos. 2-5).
One of Jakubcik’s chasers is Potgieter, whose last bogey in competition was on the penultimate hole during the final round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship on April 29. Since then, he was 14-under par (12 birdies, 1 eagle, 0 bogeys) at the University of Georgia Golf Course en route to co-medalist honors at the Athens Regional, and he is 8 under this week (8 birdies, 0 bogeys) at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa and tied for second with Alabama sophomore William Jennings.
Through two rounds, Potgieter is projected to improve nine spots to No. 18 in PGA TOUR University, which would give him PGA TOUR Americas membership this summer (finishers Nos. 11-25). The last player to move into the PGA TOUR University top 25 at the NCAA Championship was Baylor’s Johnny Keefer, who finished T11 at the 2024 NCAA Championship and moved from No. 29 to No. 25 in the last week of his collegiate career. In his first two years as a pro, Keefer finished No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Americas Points List (2024) and Korn Ferry Tour Points List (2025), and he is now a PGA TOUR member.
In the race for PGA TOUR University No. 1, Texas’ Christiaan Maas carded a second-round 69 to improve 48 spots on the leaderboard to T52, but Virginia’s Ben James (T26) remains the favorite to hold his No. 1 position and earn his PGA TOUR card when the PGA TOUR University Ranking is finalized Monday. Should James finish the season atop PGA TOUR University, he would join Florida State’s John Pak (2021) as the only players to be ranked No. 1 every week during their senior season.
On the team leaderboard, Auburn leads after carding a 16-under 272 total Saturday morning, the best team score since the NCAA Championship moved to La Costa in 2024. The Tigers are led by junior Josiah Gilbert at 7 under (T4), while junior Jackson Koivun is T7 at 6 under. Koivun earned his PGA TOUR card last season via PGA TOUR University Accelerated and is eligible to accept membership at the end of the collegiate season.
After Sunday’s third round, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team. Monday’s final round will determine the individual national champion, as well as the eight teams that advance to match play.
What’s at stake?
After the final round of stroke play on Monday, June 1, the Class of 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized, with the top 25 players earning membership on the PGA TOUR (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10) or PGA TOUR Americas (Nos. 11-25).
|PGA TOUR University finish
|2026 membership
|First event as a member
|No. 1
|PGA TOUR
|RBC Canadian Open (June 11-14)
|Nos. 2-10
|Korn Ferry Tour
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank (June 11-14)
|Nos. 11-25
|PGA TOUR Americas
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo (June 25-28)
PGA TOUR University Class of 2026
Projections after second round of NCAA Championship
|Projected rank
|Official rank
|Player
|University
|R2 NCAA Championship
|1
|1
|Benjamin James
|Virginia
|T26
|2
|2
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|T52
|3
|8
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|1st
|4
|3
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|T65
|5
|4
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|T21
|6
|5
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|T13
|7
|6
|William Sides
|SMU
|DNQ
|8
|7
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|T13
|9
|10
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|DNQ
|10
|9
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|T26
|11
|11
|Michael Alexander Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|T52
|12
|14
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|T33
|13
|13
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|T65
|14
|12
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|T126
|15
|15
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|T13
|16
|16
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|T102
|17
|17
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|T26
|18
|27
|Malan Potgieter
|Louisiana
|T2
|19
|18
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|T43
|20
|19
|Daniel Svärd
|Northwestern
|DNQ
|21
|20
|Brady Siravo
|Pepperdine
|T88
|22
|23
|Mesa Falleur
|New Mexico
|DNQ
|23
|21
|Garrett Endicott
|Mississippi State
|T77
|24
|24
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|T13
|25
|22
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|T136
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.