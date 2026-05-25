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4H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Stevens's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2872-68-68-69-3
    2024MC74-69+3
    2023T2971-66-72-71E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.0
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.8
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.6
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.3
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.6
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.0
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.0
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.0
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.8

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.301-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.107-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.035-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.231-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.142-0.673

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 506 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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