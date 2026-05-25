Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31. Stevens looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 3-under.
Stevens's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|2023
|T29
|71-66-72-71
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.0
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.6
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.3
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.6
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.0
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.0
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.0
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.8
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.301
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.107
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.035
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.231
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.142
|-0.673
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 506 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.