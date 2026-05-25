Sam Stevens betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.

Stevens has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.