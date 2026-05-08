PGA TOUR University Regional storylines: Christiaan Maas, Ben James in tight race for PGA TOUR card

The No. 1 seed in the Wake Forest Regional is the University of Virginia, who won its second straight ACC title and is led by James (No. 1), Paul Chang (No. 14) and Bryan Lee (No. 16). Chang has a pair of victories this spring, while James has posted top-five finishes in all nine of his starts this season and is seeking to join John Pak (2021) as the only players to go wire-to-wire No. 1 in PGA TOUR University.