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PGA TOUR University Regional storylines: Christiaan Maas, Ben James in tight race for PGA TOUR card

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PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR University's No. 2-ranked Christian Maas has five top-three finishes, including a victory. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

PGA TOUR University's No. 2-ranked Christian Maas has five top-three finishes, including a victory. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With two events remaining in the 2025-26 college golf season, a national championship hangs in the balance for teams and individuals, and Tour memberships are on the line for the top seniors in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

    The race to finish No. 1 and earn a PGA TOUR card seems to be between Virginia’s Ben James and Texas’ Christiaan Maas, while Auburn’s Jackson Koivun is eligible to accept PGA TOUR membership at the end of the season (via PGA TOUR University Accelerated). A potential head-to-head showdown of these three players won’t take place until the national championship, as the Cavaliers, Longhorns and Tigers earned the No. 1 seeds in different Regionals.

    In all, 81 teams and 45 individuals earned bids and will compete in one of six Regionals from May 18-20:

    • UGA Golf Course – Athens, Georgia (Georgia)
    • Traditions Club – Bryan, Texas (Texas A&M)
    • OSU Golf Club – Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State)
    • Trysting Tree Golf Club – Corvallis, Oregon (Oregon State)
    • Gallery Golf Club – Marana, Arizona (Arizona)
    • Bermuda Run Country Club – Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Wake Forest)

    The No. 1 seed in the Wake Forest Regional is the University of Virginia, who won its second straight ACC title and is led by James (No. 1), Paul Chang (No. 14) and Bryan Lee (No. 16). Chang has a pair of victories this spring, while James has posted top-five finishes in all nine of his starts this season and is seeking to join John Pak (2021) as the only players to go wire-to-wire No. 1 in PGA TOUR University.

    Though James has led every week this season, No. 2-ranked Maas has five top-three finishes, including a victory, and has reduced his deficit from 105 to just 25 points. Maas and teammates Tommy Morrison (No. 4) and Luke Potter (No. 6) led Texas to the No. 1 seed in Texas A&M Regional and will compete against a field that includes No. 12 Lance Simpson (Tennessee), No. 20 Mesa Falleur (New Mexico) and individual qualifier No. 5 William Sides (SMU).

    The Georgia Regional is highlighted by top-ranked Auburn and three-time SEC Player of the Year Koivun, who won his third consecutive SEC individual title and has six wins in his last eight collegiate starts. Ryan Voois (No. 24) and Illinois are the No. 2 seed in Georgia, while Wells Williams (No. 7) and Vanderbilt are the No. 3 seed. Before competing in Regionals, Williams is making his second career TOUR start this week at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Oklahoma State, the defending national champions, is the top seed in the Arizona Regional. The Cowboys are led by three-time Big 12 champion Preston Stout and junior Ethan Fang, both of whom projected as top players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2027. Regional host Arizona earned the No. 3 seed, and is led by Filip Jakubcik (No. 10) and Zachery Pollo (No. 22).

    Rounding out the six No. 1 seeds are Arkansas (Oregon State Regional), led by No. 32 John Daly II, and Florida (Ohio State Regional), led by No. 17 Matthew Kress.

    What’s at stake

    At each of the six Regionals, the top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team will qualify for the NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship, to be played May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

    After the final round of stroke play on Monday, June 1, the top 25 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn membership on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tour.

    • No. 1 | PGA TOUR membership
    • Nos. 2-10 | Korn Ferry Tour membership
    • Nos. 11-25 | PGA TOUR Americas membership

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 18/2026

    RankPlayerUniversityPoints AverageRegional
    1Benjamin JamesVirginia1247.6266Wake Forest
    2Christiaan MaasTexas1222.2092Texas A&M
    3Jase SummyOklahoma1059.1884Oregon State
    4Tommy MorrisonTexas1023.1415Texas A&M
    5William SidesSMU1021.8659Texas A&M
    6Luke PotterTexas1007.766Texas A&M
    7Wells WilliamsVanderbilt1005.2613Georgia
    8Frankie HarrisSouth Carolina996.7847Ohio State
    9Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdine996.6076Wake Forest
    10Filip JakubcikArizona977.7304Arizona
    11Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona State961.9091Ohio State
    12Lance SimpsonTennessee957.8295Texas A&M
    13Tom FischerOle Miss953.1981Wake Forest
    14Paul ChangVirginia950.8245Wake Forest
    15Cameron TankersleyOle Miss894.7639Wake Forest
    16Bryan LeeVirginia878.4777Wake Forest
    17Matthew KressFlorida867.8095Ohio State
    18Daniel SvärdNorthwestern841.629Georgia
    19Cohen TrolioOle Miss839.5036Wake Forest
    20Mesa FalleurNew Mexico834.8482Texas A&M
    21Brady SiravoPepperdine832.0168Wake Forest
    22Zachery PolloArizona826.9077Arizona
    23Ethan EvansDuke809.8177Arizona
    24Ryan VooisIllinois807.1776Georgia
    25Hiroshi TaiGeorgia Tech804.1729Wake Forest
    26Garrett EndicottMississippi State799.0671Wake Forest
    27Alejandro De Castro PieraLong Beach State798.71Ohio State
    28Jonathan GrizAlabama795.0066Arizona
    29Aiden KrafftOregon780.4776Ohio State
    30Nathan WangStanford769.336Ohio State

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

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    Truist Championship

    1

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    1

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    2

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T3

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    -6

    T5

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T5

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
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