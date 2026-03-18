PGA TOUR University spring storylines: Virginia's Ben James leads race for No. 1

Despite James’ solid form, No. 2-ranked Christiaan Maas has tightened the race for the PGA TOUR card that goes to the No. 1 player in the final ranking. The Texas senior from South Africa started 2026 with a T10 finish at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, and six weeks later he won the Southern Highlands Collegiate, his third collegiate victory. In all, Maas’ two-year PGA TOUR U record includes two wins and 14 top 10s. And since the start of the calendar year, his deficit behind James has been reduced from 105 points to just 45.