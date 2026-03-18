PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression announces field for 2026 Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational
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Tohoku Fukushi held off charging Santa Clara and defending champion BYU for the team victory at the 2025 Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational. (Courtesy Adam Mackey/Golf Coaches Association of America)
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression on Wednesday unveiled the field for the third playing of the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational, a competitive element of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program. The field includes defending champion Tohoku Fukushi University, a premier collegiate golf program from Japan, along with top-tier NCAA Division I men’s golf teams and HBCU programs.
The Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational will be held March 23-24 at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California, in collaboration with the Golf Coaches Association of America.
The 54-hole team and individual stroke-play event will feature 10 Division I men’s golf teams – in addition to Tohoku Fukushi – and three HBCU men’s golf teams. The individual winner will earn an exemption into the 2026 Blue Championship, an official Korn Ferry Tour event held July 9-12 at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado.
Other participating schools include 2024 champion, Brigham Young University, Cal Poly, Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, University of Hawaii, University of North Alabama, University of San Francisco, Santa Clara University, UC Davis and UConn.
HBCU teams scheduled to compete include Florida A&M University, Howard University and North Carolina A&T University.
“The PGA TOUR is thrilled to again partner with Bridgestone and the Golf Coaches Association of America in this exciting opportunity to highlight collegiate golfers from diverse backgrounds,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, player development. “The Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational will soon welcome some of the top HBCU golf teams to Silverado Resort to compete against top collegiate teams from around the world. We could not be more appreciative of Bridgestone for their continued support of this event.”
“The Bridgestone Collegiate Development program was launched to help build a stronger, more inclusive golf community both on and off the course,” said Caitlyn Ranson, head of partnerships, Bridgestone Americas. “It’s exciting to see that impact taking shape at this year’s Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational with such a high-level competition. We congratulate and thank these teams for helping us create more equitable access to opportunity – in golf and beyond – for generations to come.”
The Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program is dedicated to enhancing competitive and mentorship opportunities for golfers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and underrepresented communities. Additionally, it offers tangible career development opportunities for both players and coaches.
Initiatives include the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, the HBCU Performance Day presented by Bridgestone, the Pathway to Progression HBCU Performance Day presented by Bridgestone, and two collegiate golf tournaments – the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational and the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational.