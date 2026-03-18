PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression announces field for 2026 Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational

“The PGA TOUR is thrilled to again partner with Bridgestone and the Golf Coaches Association of America in this exciting opportunity to highlight collegiate golfers from diverse backgrounds,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, player development. “The Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational will soon welcome some of the top HBCU golf teams to Silverado Resort to compete against top collegiate teams from around the world. We could not be more appreciative of Bridgestone for their continued support of this event.”